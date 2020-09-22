Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower News on Permanency 2020 – See today’s Latest Update: See latest news on Npower Permanency News 2020 today find out what’s going to be the faith of power 2016 and 2017 beneficiaries today.

In case you don't to miss out on npower updates regarding permanency of beneficiaries

Back in 2019, npower said that beneficiaries will be moved from npower to other federal agencies.

The transition includes moving of beneficiaries from npower to community police, teachers etc.

Npower also said that beneficiaries who indicates interest in business will get financial support from the government.

Top news about Npower:

FG: N-Power beneficiaries to be absorbed into MDAs – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.

Farouq in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts.

“We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.

“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.

“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.

“The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.

FG urged not to disengage N-Power beneficiaries – The Federal Government has been urged to jettison its proposal to disengage the N-Power beneficiaries.

Appealing a press briefing in Umuahia, National Chairman of Isun Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Sir Isaac Nkole, said the move would be counter -productive.

He said that the scheme had made tremendous impacts in some key sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education; stressing that any idea to discontinue the programme “is ill-advised and makes no economic sense.”

Nkole noted that several university graduates had been engaged in teaching primary school pupils through N-Power, a development, he explained, had improved the quality of education in primary schools especially in rural communities.

He further argued that disengaging the beneficiaries after giving them hope and little succour for about four years would not only worsen the unemployment situation in the country but lead to increase in crime wave as well as suicide cases.

In his words; ” The introduction of N-Power stands out as one of the best policies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of graduates have been engaged through the scheme. Some of them are in N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tax and N-build. I appeal to President Buhari not to listen to anyone advising him to disengage the beneficiary as being speculated that the programme will be stopped by the 26th of this month.

“The questions are; If you disengage these graduates that are helping to improve the quality of education in primary schools, where do you want them to go? Is it to the over-saturated labour market or the crime industry?”

Nkole, however, urged the President not to make the mistake of laying off N-Power beneficiaries because of the grave implications of such action.

He rather urged the President to look for a way of permanently absorbing the beneficiaries into full civil service.

Nkole whose cooperative is in charge of disbursing the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Covid -19 loan to households and Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in South East and South South geopolitical zones, applauded the President for the gesture.

Mr. Nkole who said the loan had seriously assisted several households recover from the harsh impacts of the covid -19 pandemic, disclosed that over 2000 persons had benefitted from the scheme in the zones.

Nkole who said Buhari’s administration had made appreciable efforts in the fight against poverty through some laudable programmes like Covid -19 loan, Trader Money, and N-Power, urged the President not to relent.

He promised that the Isun Cooperative Society as one of the accredited cooperative societies in the disbursement of the covid -19 loan, would ensure “it gets to the people in the grass roots equitably”.

“This is the first time the down trodden in society is getting interest -free federal loans without stress. It’s amazing and it has restored the hope of many homes today.”

Nkole who said beneficiaries in the household category got up to N500,000 per person payable after three years, advised them to invest the money wisely, noting that “it’s a loan and not grant”.

He hinted that disbursement for the SME category would soon commence, and commended Buhari for his commitment in eliminating poverty among Nigerians.

In a bid to implement the N-power Nigeria Permanency 2020, npower was moved to a new ministry. However, the transition from one ministry to another caused npower beneficiaries to stay up to 2 months without receiving their stipend.

What is Npower Permanency?

If you’re an npower batch A or B beneficiary, then you need to know that the permanency is all about.

Npower will move all beneficiaries to good working environment for permanent job placement. It means that npower will give beneficiaries permanent jobs in the government, or support to create a permanent business of their own.

About Npower Permanency 2020?

Npower will work with many federal and state agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are permanently employed.

If you signed up for the npower transition, then you’ll be contacted when there’s fresh news update.

For more information about how Npower Permanency will work, kindly drop a comment below.