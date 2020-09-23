Federal Ministry of Education Recruitment currently ongoing – apply now

Recruitment is currently ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Education – apply now: If you are interested in applying for the 2020 Federal Teachers Recruitment Application form, then you are on the right page. To be legible for this job opportunity, you must be ready to follow the step-by-step guide and meet the prerequisite conditions discussed below – Apply here!
Instruction/Requirement for Federal Teachers Recruitment
Interested applicants irrespective of the position applying for, must have WAEC/NECO and National Certificate in Education (NCE).
All applicants must not be above the age of thirty-six (36) years and possess excellent communication, computer skills and be physically/mentally fits.
The areas of specialization are English Language, Mathematics, Science, Vocational Education, Arts, and Foreign Languages.
All interested candidates must reside in Nigeria with a valid means of identification, e.g International Passport, Voters ID-Card, National ID-card or Driver’s License.
How to Apply for Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020?
If you are interested in applying for the Federal Government Teaching Scheme, then visit the official E-Recruitment Portal https://www.ubec.gov.ng OR
Send your CVs or Resume attached with relevant document to your State SUBEB or LGEAs: The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board.
E-Application Procedure:
- Visit SUBEB Website (https://teachfornigeria.org)
- Click the Teaching Vacancies to begin registration.
- A valid Phone Number and E-mail Address is required
- Enter your information precisely as specified in the application form.
- Accept the terms/conditions and job functions/ current roles.
- An activation code will be sent to your SMS/E-mail to continue.
- Carefully review your information before final submission.
- Attach a copy of your credential and passport photograph, then click the submit button.
- An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.
Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.
What next after applying for Federal Teachers Recruitment?
The State Universal Basic Education Board will begin the process of shortlisting successful candidates for Interview Invitation and screening aptitude test examination.
All shortlisted candidates will be INVITED at their respective Local Government Area Headquarters for screening and document verification exercise.
Kindly be on the lookout for the commencement of this recruitment exercise.
If you want an update about this, just comment ‘HI’ and you shall be updated soon.
Update me with more information about your company and possibly chat me up on Whatsapp or send me mails.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?…
Updates
Updates