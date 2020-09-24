CDFIPB names of shortlisted Candidates 2019 Latest News Today (NSCDC)

CDFIPB names of shortlisted Candidates 2019 Latest News Today (NSCDC): The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDFIPB) is hereby informing the general public especially candidates that the Names of Shortlisted candidates to fill the existing vacancy below in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will be released online soon – View full list here!

CDFIPB List Of Successful Candidates 2019 Latest News Today (NSCDC)

On this page, we will be discussing how to download the CDFIPB List Of Successful Candidates 2019, How to check your name on the CDFIPB careers portal. You will also learn how to get the CDFIPB List Of Successful Candidates news latest news.

Are you searching for the CDFIPB Shortlisted candidates Candidates for Civil defence corps recruitment exercise? Do you want to download the Civil defence list of successful candidates online? If yes, then this article is what you are looking for. Kindly click the buttons below to download your names now.

Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidate 2019 – See how to check Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps recruitment shortlisted candidate for 2019/2020 here online with ease. Kindly follow the procedures and guideline outline on this page.

Are you among those aspiring for Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps recruitment 2019? If yes, follow the lead below to check if you are shortlisted for the pre-screening exercise.

the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps full list of shortlisted candidates for 2019 pre-screening examination will be done nationwide in all the centers published here online.

Candidates who applied for the exercise can now check their names on the published list of shortlisted candidates for Nigerian pre-screening test using the procedure provided below:

Civil Defence Board will release the list of successful candidates based on;

  • Principle of Federal Character to ensure geographical spread
  • Physical fitness
  • Qualification
  • Performance at the recruitment examination/interview

N/B: All Shortlisted candidates will receive a congratulatory message with the venue, date and time of screening.

How to Download Civil Defence Past Questions And Answers

Are you aware that you need Nigeria Civil Defence Past Questions And Answers to get NSCDC job you applied for? Are you ready to secure desired jobs in NSCDC? If yes read this guide and follow the instruction on this page to get your past questions and answers.

You’ll get the latest Nigeria Civil Defence Past questions and answers here. This will assist you to understand what Civil Defence Aptitude Test screening exam questions look like. NSCDC Aptitude Test past questions you will get here has the best answers for all the questions as its been solved by experts.

In order to prepare yourself for the NSCDC Screening and Aptitude Test so that you will stand out among others, you will need the Civil Defence past questions from the previous conducted screening and aptitude test recruitment exams of the NSCDC.

You can get these past questions only by contacting administrators of this website. Use the button below to request for your copy.

DOWNLOAD NSCDC PAST QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS HERE

Credentials Needed For NSCDC Screening / Aptitude Test.

NSCDC Recruitment

All successful candidates for the screening exercise should proceed to check their names to confirm their eligibility for the final interview. Candidates are also required to come to their various states screening centres nationwide with the following items:

  • Original and photocopies of their credentials.
  • Birth Certificate or Age Declaration
  • Passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs.
  • Writing materials (Biro and Pencil)
  • National Identity card/International Passport.

SEE MORE REQUIREMENTS HERE

N/B: Please note that the Nigerian Civil Defense will never ask you to pay anything to get shortlisted. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted and invited for an Aptitude Test. Aptitude Test notifications will be sent via e-mail and SMS.

How to Check CDFIPB List Of Successful Candidates 2019 Latest News Today.

NSCDC will contact all shortlisted candidates via email. Therefore, it is important for all applicants to check their email regularly. Sometimes the email is in the spam box so it is also important for you to check the spam box, in the event that you do not see a message within your inbox.

In the meantime, we will collect information on all the latest events and keep you posted.

The following states will be shortlisted for nscdc screening exercise, kindly click on the your respective state to view list of candidates who are successful for screening and the screening date/venue.

When Will CDFIPB List Of Successful Candidates Be Released?

For now, there is no information in this regard. However, as soon as the NSCDC issues an update, we will send a notification via email to all our readers. If you have not subscribed to this website yet, do it today.

Candidates who submitted false credentials will be disqualified and will not be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.

How to Access Civil Defence Shortlisted List

Applicant are required to check their GMAIL or YAHOO MAIL Address used during the registration exercise for possible update about the next phase of the recruitment.

  • Visit CDFIPB carerrs portal/website (https://www.cdfipb.careers/)
  • Enter your USERNAME and PASSWORD in the space provided.
  • Click on the Verify Status button to confirm if you are selected.

How to Get Alert When Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates Is Out?

Before the screening exercise of the NSCDC takes place, the board will release names of qualified / shortlisted candidates on (> www.cdfipb.careers/shortlisted <) who will participate in the screening exercise exam. Click your state above to also download list. Candidates are to Prepare themselves for the screening exam with past questions.

So stay connected to this page, subscribe to post notification, drop a comment below if you want to be informed on time so you don’t miss out on any latest update from NSCDC Recruitment.

Finally, you can now ask any of your questions about this guide below by making use of our comment box right now.

