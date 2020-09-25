Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment 2020 Portal – www.naportal.com.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment 2020 application Portal – www.naportal.com.ng: The Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Form Application Portal for 2020 naportal.com.ng is now open to receive applications online – Are you searching for the Nigerian Army 80 Regular Recruit Intake Recruitment Application form for 2020 and 2021 for (trades/non tradesmen and women)? if your answer is yes then read this further.

In this post, you will find vital information on the procedures and guidelines that will help you register or apply for the Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Application for (trades/non tradesmen and women) 2020/2021.

80RRI Recruitment 2020

Uncountable number of young individuals (graduates and non-graduates) has indicated interest in joining the Nigerian Army armed forces otherwise called “Nigerian Soldier” in pidgin. It is important to understand that this page covers all the detailed information about Nigerian Army 80(RRI) regular recruits intake for 2020. The official recruitment portal is www.army.mil.ng.

Nigerian Army is the largest component of the Nigerian armed forces and responsible for land war operations. As at 2013, the strength of the permanent army amounted to almost 100,000 men. Another 82,000 members of trained paramilitary forces were available to increase regular units, if necessary. It is governed by the Nigerian Army Council (NAC).

When is Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment Form Coming Out?

This is to inform the general public and all interested qualified candidates that the online registration for the 80 Regular Recruits Intake for both Trades/Non Trades Men and Women will commence on 7th October, 2020.

Nigerian Army Recruitment Basic Requirements;

1). Applicants shall be of Nigerian origin by birth

2). Candidate must possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings in either WASSCE/GCE/NECO or NABTEB. Hence, one of the credits must be English Language.

3). In addition to qualifications above, those applying as tradesmen women must also possess OND/Trade Tcst/City and Guild Certificate. Details are available on the www.army.mil.ng.

4). Candidate must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years for non-tradesmen women while tradesmen women must be between the ages of 18 – 26years by 1st June 2020.

5). Candidate must be free of any criminal conviction.

6). You must be medically, physically and psychologically fit

7). Not be less than 1.65 meters and 1.56 meters tall for male and female applicants respectively.

8). You are to print out your submitted form which you will present at the exam screening center.

9). Click here to Download Nigerian Army Up-to-date Past Questions

Documents Needed for Nigerian Army Registration

1). Passport size photograph

2). First School Leaving Certificate

3). WAEC/Nabteb/NECO/GCE Results

4). Optional – NCE/ND/Trade Test/ RN

5). Birth Certificate / Declaration of age.

How to Apply Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment.

Interested candidates are to:

Apply online at the recruitment portal https://naportal.com.ng Click on Apply Link (naportal.com.ng/register) and fill all the required fields correctly Log on to the above mentioned link (https://naportal.com.ng/login) using the username and password created during the registration Complete the application form, submit online and print a copy. Then print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate. Come along to the designated recruitment centres with copies of Application and Guarantor Forms.

What is Next After Applying for Nigerian Army 80RRI Recruitment

Note the followings:

There will be no Pre-Selection Computer Based Test to be conducted on candidates

No special centre for recruitment

There will be no Zonal Screening Exercise

All screening of potential recruits will be done at the candidates respective state of origin

Any candidate who failed or forged his or her results and discovered even during training at Depot NA would be withdrawn

Candidates are advised in their interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise

You are advised to carefully read the instructions as posted or call the following support lines if in doubt: 09059924328 and 080326569770

Names of Shortlisted candidates for screening would be released on 2 December 2020

Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on 8 December 2020

Successful candidates would be transported to Depot NA for documentation and training from 23 December 2020.

On completion of training, all successful recruits to be prepared for induction into the North East Theatre of operations.

Nigerian Army Screening Centres in Nigeria

1). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 1

Benue

Nasarawa

Plateau

FCT, Abuja

Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi

2). NORTH CENTRAL ZONE 2

Kwara

Niger

Kogi

Headquarters, 31 Artillery Brigade Minna

3). NORTH EAST ZONE 1

Adamawa

Taraba

Borno

Headquarters 23 Brigade Nigerian Army, Yola

4). NORTH EAST ZONE 2

Bauchi

Yobe

Gombe

Headquarters 33 Brigade Nigerian Army, Bauchi

5) NORTH WEST ZONE 1

Kano

Kebbi

Sokoto

Zamfara

Headquarters 1 Brigade, Sokoto

6). NORTH WEST ZONE 2

Jigawa

Kaduna

Katsina

Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna

7). SOUTH EAST 1

Abia

Imo

Headquarters 34 Brigade Nigerian Army, Obinze Barracks Owerri

8 South East 2

Anambra

Ebonyi

Enugu

Headquarters 82 Division Garrison, Enugu

8). SOUTH SOUTH 1

Akwa-Ibom

Cross River

Rivers

Headquarters, 2 Brigade Port Harcourt

10). SOUTH SOUTH 2

Bayelsa

Delta

Edo

Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin

11). SOUTH WEST 1

Lagos

Ogun

Ondo

Headquarters 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure

12). SOUTH WEST 2

Ekiti

Osun

Oyo

Headquarters 2 Division Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan

N/B: Selected applicants have been sent an email confirmation and should bring the following to the centre.

Pre-Screening Examination Result Notice (Log in to download) Primary School Testimonial (Original) Primary School Certificate (Original) Secondary School Testimonial (Original) Statement of Results for WAEC/NECO or equivalent (Original/Computer Printout) Trade Test Certificate (for tradesmen/tradeswomen only) Certificate of State of Origin Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Completed and signed 75RRI form (Certificate of Guarantor with passport photograph) Sports wears (blue short, white vest and canvas) Writing materials

The Nigerian management of Nigerian Army will announced the Recruitment Exercise date. The deadline for the Registration will also be announced with the release of the form.