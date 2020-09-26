Federal Ministry of Foreign of Affairs recruitment 2020

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Federal Ministry of Foreign of Affairs 2020 recruitment – The Ministry of Foreign of Affairs is the statutory organ of Government charged with the primary responsibility for the formulation, articulation, conduct and execution of Nigeria’s foreign policy – Apply here!

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill existing vacancy at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos:

Job Title: Director-General – Nigerian Institute of International Affairs

Location: Lagos

Job Description

In line with its enabling Act of 1971 (CAP.311), the Institute is charged, amongst others, with the following key mandates:

Encourage and facilitate the understanding of international affairs and of circumstances, conditions and attitudes of foreign countries and their peoples:

ITo provide and maintain means of information upon international questions and promote the study and investigation of such questions by means of conferences, lectures and discussions, and by the preparation and publication of books, reports or otherwise as may seem desirable so as to development, a body of informed opinions on world affairs; and

To establish contacts with other organizations with similar objectives.

To achieve these mandates, the Institute is also charged with promoting the scientific study of international politics, economics and jurisprudence with a view to:

Providing relevant information to the Government of the Federation and members of the public on matters concerning international relations;

Providing facilities for the training of Nigerian diplomats and personnel of other countries;

Promoting and encouraging the study of and research into all aspects of international affairs;

Arranging international seminars and conferences on any matter relating to its objectives; and

Carrying out such other activities as may be necessary for the attainment of the objectives of the Institute.

Qualifications and Experience

In line with the Act establishing the NIIA, applicants for the post of Director General, must be:

A Professor of high repute in international relations or other related fields in Social Sciences, Humanities and Law; with a minimum of 15 years post-professorial qualification and experience;

Well published nationally and internationally;

Competent administrator with verifiable administrative experience, mature, disposition and exposure, as well as easily able to contribute positively to charting the country’s international relations direction n the emerging world-order

A member of relevant professional organisations;

Able to demonstrate track record in similar position(s) within or outside Nigeria as well as capacity to write research proposals with evidence of previous grant won locally and internationally;

Enthusiastic and able to revive the training programmes of the Institute;

Able to demonstrate leadership capacity and positive temperament, with evidence of ability to lead a high-profile team of world-class academics in international studies and related areas;

Committed to the general ideals of the Public Service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights; and

Must be computer literate.

Application Closing Date

3rd July, 2020.

Method of Application

Apply here!