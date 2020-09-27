Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Recruitment 2020 Current Updates – Central Bank of Nigeria Recruitment 2020 updates as on 15th December 2019: This is a special article for those candidates who want to get job updates about CBN Recruitment 2020 – Apply here!
Current Status: Updates up to April 8, 2020: Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has not started new recruitment project.
News of Central Bank Nigeria recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.
We have prepared this page to protect you from fake CBN recruitment 2019/2020 news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.
About Central Bank Nigeria
Central Bank of Nigeria is a Nigerian central bank based in Abuja , opened in 1959 on the basis of the Act on the Central Bank of Nigeria of 1958 . The bank’s main goal is to ensure price stability and currency issue in Nigeria.
The Bank operates based on the Act on the Central Bank of Nigeria of 2007, according to which its main tasks include:
- ensuring price stability and monetary stability
- money issue
- maintaining currency reserves
- promoting a sound financial system in Nigeria
- acting as a government banker and advising him on financial and economic matters
Currently there are no vacancies available. You will therefore not be able to submit your CV.
Official Portal: www.cbn.gov.ng
If you want to apply for CBN Jobs, candidates must possess any of the following:
- Business Administration
- Banking and Finance
- Computer Science
- Accountancy
- Statistics
- Economics
- Sociology
- Law
Requirements
For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;
- Interested applicants must possess BSc/HND degree from any reputable Nigerian institution.
- Applicants must possess at least Second Class Lower Division from any discipline.
- Applicants with basic computer skill will also be an added advantage.
- Also, applicants must have passed in his/her SSCE/WASC result with CREDIT in not less than three (3) Subjects including English Language and Mathematics.
- Applicants must have good Communication skills.
- Applicants must possess NECO/NCE/GCE Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at ONE sitting including English Language and Mathematics
- Furthermore, applicants must be between the ages of 22 to 30 years while applying for this exercise (except otherwise stated).
Important Points
- Have all the necessary credentials
- Scan and Upload your Credentials on cbn.gov.ng/recruitment.asp
- CBN Shortlisted Candidates will be published shortly after
- Don’t pay anyone who claims he can help you get a Job in CBN.
Recruitment Process
From time to time, we have vacancies. Currently, there are no vacancies available. You will therefore not be able to submit your CV.
- Candidates that meet the Bank’s requirements are invited for a written test.
- An open day at our head office for all successful candidates. This is an event of interactive activities where you’ll be given further insight into what we do at Central Bank.
- A psychometric test, essay writing exercise, and panel interview.
- Final interview with the Head of Human resources.
How to Apply
How to Apply for CBN Job Recruitment 2020
- In order to apply you need to visit the official CBN recruitment portal 2020 www.cbn.gov.ng
- Check the current Central Bank of Nigeria Job vacancies
- Click on available position
- Apply as per guidelines
Why should you choose our website for Central Bank Recruitment 2020
There are a lot of websites providing Central Bank Recruitment updates. In contrast to all these competitors, our service is a lot simpler. We provide an integrated interface where you can browse all the related Nigeria CBN Recruitment Portal (www.cbn.gov.ng) 2019/2020 information to this vacancy on a single page. It is not just the Nigeria Central Bank Job notification you will learn about, we update all the information like Salary, Ranks, General Requirements, Application Form, How to Apply, Past Question Paper their answer and a lot more.
How we make sure that you receive all important updates about CBN Recruitment
In order to compile all the authentic information related to Central Bank Nigeria Jobs 2019/2020 like application form, dates, selection, screening dates, aptitude test and release of shortlist. We keep a swift eye on the CBN Recruitment Portal and also on relevant newspapers very keenly. Even after that, we make sure that we cross-check all information with the official websites like www.nbs.gov.ng so that there is a minimum scope for error.
How to receive the most updated information about CBN Job Recruitment
In order to make it really convenient for our visitors, we have changed the structure of the page for the Central Bank of Nigeria recruitment page. We have created a standalone page for the relevant jobs of this vacancy. Another page has been created for the screening test, aptitude test, list of shortlisted candidates etc. It makes sure that the users are able to find just the right information they are looking for. The structure is like this that on the job page you will find the information about the CBN Vacancies and on clicking the relevant links you can get the other information required by you.
Preparing for the CBN 2020 Screening / Aptitude Test
We make sure that our readers are not only updated better about the Central Bank recruitment notification but prepare in a better way also. We try to provide all the related information link of the CBN 2019/2020 Screening / Aptitude Test study materials, past questions answer. Read them carefully on the page of the vacancy to stay ahead in the competition.
Don’t forget to register for the CBN 2019/2020 Recruitment Alert
Apart from all this, it will be really helpful for you if you will subscribe to the Central Bank of Nigeria recruitment alerts related to the job you prefer. We send the latest news about the vacancies to the aspirants as soon as it is received by us.
