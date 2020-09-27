Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recruitment portal 2020 – www.cbncpp.org (Apply now) – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in recognition of its developmental role and in the exercise of its oversight function over the Financial Services Industry, has undertaken to intervene in the postgraduate programmes of three selected universities; Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria – Apply here!
The Central Bank of Nigeria Collaborative Postgraduate Programme (CBN-CPP) is the Bank’s flagship intervention in the education sub-sector which is aimed at producing a critical mass of well-educated postgraduate degree holders in the fields of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration and Economics for the financial services industry, and the Nigerian economy as a whole. The CBN-CPP is housed at the Central Bank of Nigeria Centres of Excellence located in each of the Universities.
We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:
Job Title: Accountant
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations. The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent preofessional to fill the position above.
Job Objective
- To assist the Director in tracking incomes from and payments to internal and external stakeholders, preparing Centre budget, auditing financial transactions and documents, and processing tax payments and returns.
- Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
- Click Here For More Information (PDF)
Job Title: Office Assistant
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations. The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent preofessional to fill the position above
Job Objective
- To provide administrative and clerical support to ensure the efficient operation of the Centre.
- Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
- Click here for more information (PDF)
Job Title: Librarian
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan – Oyo and Zaria – Kaduna
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations
- The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent professional to fill the position above.
Job Objective
- Provide a range of library services that meet the learning, information, leisure, and cultural needs of students and to provide teaching staff with appropriate curriculum/teaching support material.
- Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
- Click here for more information (PDF)
Job Title: Executive Assistant / Administrative Officer
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations. The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent professional to fill the position above.
Job Objective
- To provide functional and efficient administration and secretarial support at the Centre.
- Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
- Click here for more information (PDF)
Job Title: Information Technology Officer
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan – Oyo and Zaria – Kaduna
Job Role: IT Officer / Systems Administrator
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations
- The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent professional to fill the position above.
Job Objective
- To maintain the Centre’s Management Information Systems and to advise on matters relating to Information and Communication Technology.
- Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
- Click here for more information (PDF)
Job Title: Motor Driver
Locations: Enugu, Ibadan-Oyo, Zaria-Kaduna
Details
- Three Centres of Excellence intended to be the best graduate training centres in finance-related disciplines have been established by a reputable Nigerian Public Institution in three locations. The aim is to ensure availability of adequate and skilled manpower for the Nigerian financial system and the Nigerian economy. Consequently, the centres seek to hire competent preofessional to fill the position above.
Job Objective
- To transport people, goods or products from one place to the next.
Application Closing Date
12th March, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Click here for more information (PDF)
Application Procedure
- Applicants should upload their letters of application, Resume / Curriculum Vitae and credentials via the link above and indicate clearly the position applied for and the preferred location.
- Your letter of application should be in Microsoft Word or PDF and should not exceed 100 kb in size
- Your curriculum vitae (CV) or resume should be in Microsoft Word or PDF and should not exceed 100 kb in size Please scan
- ALL your credentials to a SINGLE PDF file for upload. This PDF file containing your credentials should not exceed 2MB.
- Kindly avoid multiple submissions as duplicate entries would be disqualified.
For further information please, Call: 07002255226
