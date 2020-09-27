Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment Application 2020 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng

September 27, 2020 Haruna Magaji Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Federal civil service recruitment
Federal civil service recruitment

Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment Application 2020/2021 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng – Federal Civil Service commission Recruitment Application 2020 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng

The Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria (FCSC) is an executive body in Nigeria that has the authority to make appointments and transfers and to exercise disciplinary control over all Federal Civil Servants.

No officer can be appointed into the Civil Service without authorization from the Federal Civil Service Commission if they have been convicted of a crime, or had previously been employed in the Government Service and had been dismissed or asked to resign or retire

(i) Federal Ministry of Information;
(ii) Federal Ministry of Environment;
(iii) Federal Ministry of Justice;
(iv) Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments; and
(v) Bureau of Public Procurement

Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: OND, HND, BA/BSc.

Location: Abia, Abuja, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nassarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara Job Field Administration / Secretarial General.

Federal civil service recruitment
Federal civil service recruitment

How to Apply Federal civil service commission recruitment 2020/2021?

Application form for the year 2020/2021 is not yet on.

Qualified Applicants can access Application Forms on-line on FCSC Website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

Collect FCSC Forms from Chairmen of the States Civil Service Commissions in the Following Geo-political Zones:
(a) North-West (Kaduna);
(b) North-East (Yola);
(c) North-Central & Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mabushi (Abuja);
(d) South-East (Owerri);
(e) South-South (Port Harcourt);
(f) South-West (Ibadan).

FCSC Headquarters, 4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

For avoidance of doubt, the application form is free. Completed Application Forms must be submitted where collected on or not later than six (6) Weeks from the date of this Publication (Advertisement).

See Also: Nigerian Immigration Service Recruitment

All Application Forms should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly stating the Ministry, the post applied for and addressed to the: Hon. Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission,4 Abidjan Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja.

Would you like to get more updates, if yes comment now.

Federal civil service recruitment
Federal civil service recruitment




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Haruna Magaji 2515 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
Facebook

6 Comments

  1. NIGERIA CUSTOMS BEGINS ONLINE AUCTION OF SEIZED VEHICLES, GOODS….

    AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
    (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
    FOR SALES,
    APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
    GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
    AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
    SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
    (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!

    THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
    BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
    KEG OF OIL=N7,500

    CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
    GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000

    Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
    Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
    Toyota Hilux=N1M
    Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
    Toyota Avalon=N550,000
    Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
    Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
    Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
    Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
    Toyota picnic=N450,000.
    Toyota Highlander=N1M.
    Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
    Toyota Prado=N2M
    Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
    Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
    Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
    Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000

    Acura MDX =N900,000.
    Acura ZDX=N970,000
    Acura TL=N850,000.

    Honda Pilot=N800,000.
    Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
    Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
    Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
    Honda Accord=N550,000.
    Honda CRV=N600,000.
    Honda Civic=N500,000.

    Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
    Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
    Infinity Qx4=600,000.

    Nissan Murano=N700,000.
    Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
    Nissan Altima=N500,000.
    Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
    Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
    Nissan Quest=450,000.
    Nissan Amanda=N550,000

    Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
    Lexus Gx460=N1m.
    Lesus Rx300= N650,000
    Lexus Rx320=N680,000
    Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
    LexusRx350=N1.2M
    LexusGx470=N850,000.

    Ford Escape=N700,000.
    Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
    Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m..
    Land Rover Freelander=N1.3

    TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!

    , All
    VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
    CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
    ALLOWED

    WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
    36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.

    Reply

  2. AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
    (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
    FOR SALES,
    APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
    GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
    AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
    SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
    (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!

    THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
    BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
    KEG OF OIL=N7,500

    CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
    GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000

    Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
    Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
    Toyota Hilux=N1M
    Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
    Toyota Avalon=N550,000
    Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
    Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
    Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
    Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
    Toyota picnic=N450,000.
    Toyota Highlander=N1M.
    Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
    Toyota Prado=N2M
    Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
    Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
    Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
    Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000

    Acura MDX =N900,000.
    Acura ZDX=N970,000
    Acura TL=N850,000.

    Honda Pilot=N800,000.
    Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
    Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
    Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
    Honda Accord=N550,000.
    Honda CRV=N600,000.
    Honda Civic=N500,000.

    Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
    Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
    Infinity Qx4=600,000.

    Nissan Murano=N700,000.
    Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
    Nissan Altima=N500,000.
    Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
    Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
    Nissan Quest=450,000.
    Nissan Amanda=N550,000

    Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
    Lexus Gx460=N1m.
    Lesus Rx300= N650,000
    Lexus Rx320=N680,000
    Lexus Lx650=N500,000…
    LexusRx350=N1.2M
    LexusGx470=N850,000.

    Ford Escape=N700,000.
    Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
    Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
    Land Rover Freelander=N1.3

    TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!

    , All
    VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
    CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
    ALLOWED

    WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
    36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.

    Reply

  3. GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    07046246360

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
    07046246360

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  4. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?

    Reply

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment Application 2020 – www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng » Financial Watch – Ugamasonblog

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*