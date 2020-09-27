FIRS Recruitment portal 2020: Requirements & latest update (April 2020) – You are notified about the FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 form website for Candidate interested and qualified to work with the Federal Inland Revenue Service. All job notifications are free and timely – to apply now visit www.firs.gov.ng or FIRS recruitment portal. Apply here!
Also, we do not recruit for the Federal Inland Revenue Service, we are to get you informed on time, you can drop comments with us in the area you don’t understand and other questions which may not relate to this post.
Please Note that the recruitment guidelines, qualifications, requirements and other relevant updates will be uploaded here free.
All application is available at official website of Federal Inland Revenue Service at www.firs.gov.ng
We trust that if you study and understand this article, you have zero problems with the FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 processes.
Lately, I have received series of requests from people on different platforms trying to know how legit this rumor is regarding the Recruitment form. This page is going to provide original and reliable answers to the following most commonly asked questions, which are:
- Is the FIRS Recruitment form out?
- When will FIRS Recruitment start?
- Where can I obtain the FIRS Recruitment form?
- I need FIRS Recruitment updates, etc.
- How can I apply for FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021?
Obviously, from our research, we have understood that being an employer of choice exceeds the regular pay packet. Further, this involves mentoring, listening, training a genuine concern for workers welfare, and acting upon them. In essence, it is all about putting others in your shoes and having their interest and well being at heart.
Requirement for FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 Form
- Applicant must have A Bachelor or Master’s Degree in Engineering, Geology, Statistics, Computer Science or another relevant discipline in the quantitative field, Or Higher National Diploma in Accounting, Economics, Law, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Engineering, Geology, and Statistics.
- Applicant must also present a medical report to prove the state of his health.
- Applicant should have good communication skill.
- Applicant must know about Computer Science.
- Appropriate discipline in Computer knowledge and also acquainted with Microsoft Office, Web Applications and the use of relevant applications to enable effective delivery of service, to qualify for the application.
How To Apply For FIRS Recruitment 2020/2021 Form
You can visit the official website of the Federal Inland Revenue Service at www.firs.gov.ng
And follow the listed guidelines to apply
You may also address your application to the office below once the form is out.
The Director, Procurement Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Revenue House (Annex III), Sokode Crescent, Off Michael Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.
Please Note This:
- Form Applied twice will not be accepted.
- No fee is required for this job application.
Please Note This:
- Form Applied twice will not be accepted.
- No fee is required for this job application.
