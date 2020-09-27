Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Mouka rewards kids in Dreamtime competition – Mouka, Nigeria’s leading brand of mattresses and other bedding products is raising awareness for the importance of quality sleep to the cognitive development of children. In its ongoing campaign, “Quality Sleep Smarter Kids,” Mouka is rewarding children with fabulous prizes for their display of smartness.

To participate in the “Dreamtime Quality Sleep Smarter Kids competition,” parents are requested to record a short video of their child asking a smart question, upload the video and tag @Moukalimited, using the hashtag #QualitySleepSmarterKids and #MoukaDreamtime. Prizes include Kiddie Tablets and Dreamtime Goodie Bags.

The company which produces quality brands such as the Wellbeing Orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, and a wide range of pillows, recently received the award as Consumers First Choice Mattress/Most loved Foam Brand 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer, Consumers Choice Nigeria, Auscar Ikoro, said Mouka emerged winner in its category in a recently concluded brand perception survey, which saw the company attaining 52.4 percent of the total respondents, while other brands shared 47.6 percent.

Commending the organisers for the award, the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, said the company would continue in its giant stride in ensuring consumers’ wellbeing by providing quality sleep solutions.