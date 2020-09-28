Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Program Recruitment 2020 Form | Apply Here – ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Program recruitment 2020 Form is what this page is about. You can Apply for ExxonMobil graduates trainee job vacancies from http://careers.exxonmobil.com/en OR Apply here!

Let’s show you how to get ExxonMobil graduate trainee recruitment form this year.

Just keep reading so you can find out more. You’ll find out about how to join other fresh graduates at ExxonMobil oil and Gas company.

Discover the advantages of the ExxonMobil Graduate Programme. Learn more about applying and the opportunities that await you.

We are looking for graduates who:

Completed their undergraduate degree between

Graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree

have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Course of Study

Social Sciences

Law

Finance

Mathematics

Statistics

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Geology

Geophysics

Roles Available

Trainee Commercial Adviser

Trainee Production Engineers

Trainee Reservoir Engineers

Human Resource Analyst

Trainee Well Engineers

Trainee Discipline Engineers

Trainee Project Engineers

Trainee Production Geologists

Trainee Geophysicist

How To Apply to the ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Recruitment Programme

Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the ExxonMobil Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.

We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.

Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.

You’ll be given stimulating, hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to familiarise yourself with our company values.

Note:

Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.

Warning!:

ExxonMobil Graduate 2020 Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.

ExxonMobil Graduate recruitment 2020 Application portal opens and closes on (Date not yet out).

Note: This post is currently going to be updated soon. If you need updat from us, kindly comment below.

Don’t pay anyone to get ExxonMobil graduate trainee Form, if you do, you’ll be penalized. So be careful and support ExxonMobil legitimate online recruitment procedures fully.

Kindly note that the form is currently not available online.