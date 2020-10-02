Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020 – Here’s today’s News updates: Are you looking for Nscdc shortlisted candidates 2020/2021 latest news updates today? If yes, then you’ll see civil defence recruitment shortlist updates now – View full list here!

Before you proceed, kindly drop a comment below if you want us to give you updates free of charge concerning the latest updates about 2019 nscdc recruitment.

Now let’s walk you through the major things you need to know about the list of all successful applicants.

If this is your first time of applying for nscdc recruitment, then you need to kindly consider the following things when searching for names of successful candidates.

Take a good look at each of the steps and follow the guidelines appropriately.

See Latest: Nscdc News

How to Update Profile for 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – 2019 / 2020 NSCDC Recruitment (Second Phase) – The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced the updating of profile for all applicants, having filtered out many applicants for under-height and overage. We (HNJ) have noticed that many candidates are having difficulties login into the NSCDC Recruitment portal to complete their details.

What is NSCDC Application Number

The NSCDC Application Number gives candidates access to successful login and update their profile and also check if they have shortlisted.

Please note: The reference number on the acknowledgement slip you printed after successful submission of your application during the last recruitment exercise held in August 2019, is the same as your APPLICATION NUMBER. Example of what the Application Number should look like: NSCDC-2019-Unique Number, e.g NSCDC-2019-2000589.

Steps on How to Successfully Update Your NSCDC Profile

Step 1 – Log onto the NSCDC Recruitment Portal: www.cdfipb.careers

Step 2 – Enter your Email address in the first column, and your Unique application number / reference number in the second column.

Step 3 – Proceed to Sign in and you will be able to view your profile.

After a successful login, you will be able to see the relevant information that needed to be updated such as: NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired O’level and year acquired And other relevant updates.



Note: Failure to complete these updates, will lead to automatic disqualification. All applicants who have their correct details but can’t log in due to the Error Message on the Portal are to exercise patience. The NSCDC portal will close on the 19th of March, 2020.

When will Nscdc 2019 Recruitment Shortlisted candidates be released?

The specific date when the list will come out is not yet made known to the general public.

You should kindly note that nscdc shortlisted candidates names will be officially published as pdf via their official recruitment portal.

Don’t allow anyone to trick you and collect your hard earned money in the name of giving you slots. The civil defence shortlist is strictly by merit.

You can check out other latest jobs updates in Nigeria Here.

See Also: Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates

Is Nscdc shortlisted candidate’s 2019 successful name on PDF?

If the final list get released, it will likely come out in a pdf format. You can either view your name online or download the shortlisted candidates’ names in pdf format.

The shortlist will be visible to all, this means that anyone who applied for nscdc jobs online can see the list.

Don’t allow fraudulent Nigerians to mislead you collect your hard earned money.

See Also: NSCDC Salary Structure

If you need steady up to date information concerning 2019 nscdc shortlisted candidates online, then drop a comment below.

Share this information now with your friend to get instant updates once the list get released officially on nscdc portal.

We will update you immediately the recruitment list is out.

Remember that nscdc shortlisted candidates list is going to come out for everyone to see. Don’t pay anyone to get listed, thanks.