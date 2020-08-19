Guide on US Visa Application for Nigerians in 2020 [ceac.state.gov/ceac]

Nigerian passport holders require a tourist visa to visit the United States. Fortunately, it is a relatively straightforward process! The first step in the US Visa Application process is submitting your application online through the US Department of State Consular Electronic Application Center. You will then need to complete the US Visa Application and attend your interview at the US Embassy in Abuja or United States Consulate General in Lagos.
We recommend checking your eligibility before beginning the application process and submitting your application at least three months in advance in advance of flight departure.
Please note this process is applicable to Nigerian passport holders. Travelstart does not provide advice or assist with processing visas. The content of this article is listed as recommended by research and the U.S Embassy. Kindly check the embassy’s website BEFORE applying for your visa.
Types of visas
The two most common Nonimmigrant Visas (Visitor Visas) for the United States are the Tourism (B-2) and Business (B-1) visas.
Validity
The B-2 Visitor Visa allows the holder to stay in the United States for up to six months at a time. The validity of the visa is usually about two years.
Find out more about the Business (B-1) visa.
Note: Your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond the date of return.
The wait time for appointments can be up to two months, while the processing time for the application is usually between 5 to 15 days. These times can vary depending on the type of application submitted, whether the application is complete, and the volume of received applications.
US Visa Fees
The non-refundable application fee for business and tourist visas is about ₦57,680.00 (about $160). Payments can be made in cash at a GTBank branch or online if you are an account holder at GTBank. They are also subject to change whenever the embassy deems it fit.
Note: You will need to present your passport when you make a payment at a GTBank branch. You should also ensure you receive a receipt when making the payment, as you will need to provide this when you attend your interview.
US Visa Requirements
- An original Nigerian passport that has two blank pages for visa and entry stamps and is valid for at least six months beyond your return date.
- Previous passports (for travel history).
- Barcoded DS-160 form confirmation page.
- Appointment confirmation page.
- Two colour photos that meet the US Visa photo requirements.
- Application fee payment receipt.
- Proof of funds (i.e. bank statements, payslips, proof of assets and investments etc.)
- Supporting documents such as invitation letters, letter of employment, provisional flight bookings and travel itinerary etc.
Where to apply for a US Visa?
Applications can be done online through the US Department of State website.
You will submit your US Visa Application online but will be required to attend the visa interview in person at the embassy or consulate general.
US Embassy in Abuja
|Address:
|Plot 1075 Diplomatic DriveCentral District Area,
Abuja, Nigeria
|Website:
|ng.usembassy.gov
|Telephone:
|(234) 9 461 4000
|Email:
|[email protected]
|Hours:
|Monday to Friday 8 AM – 4 PM
United States Consulate General in Lagos
|Address:
|2 Walter Carrington CrescentVictoria Island
Nigeria
|Website:
|ng.usembassy.gov
|Telephone:
|(234) 1 460 3600
|Email:
|[email protected]
|Hours:
|Monday to Thursday 7 AM – 4 PMFriday 7 AM – 1 PM
Getting there and parking options
Parking is available next to the US Embassy in Abuja and US Consulate General in Lagos. Transport options include taxis and buses.
Courier service / Document Drop-Off Locations
If your application is successful, there are two options for getting your passport back:
- Pick-up from a DHL or VFS collection office.
- Courier delivery to your chosen address.
Note: You will be able to choose a collection point for your passport and visa or opt to make use of a courier service when scheduling your visa interview.
You will be notified when your passport is ready for collection.
If you need to submit additional documents for processing they can be dropped off at one of the DHL or VFS drop-off and collection offices.
VFS Document Drop-Off Locations can be found at these addresses:
|Abuja
|38 Lobito CrescentWuse II
|Ikeja, Lagos
|16 Billings WayOregun Industrial Area
|Lekki, Lagos
|Block 94, Plot 23, Providence StreetLekki-Epe Expressway
Lekki Scheme 1
DHL Document Drop-Off Locations can be found at these addresses:
|Abuja
|63 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent
Wuse 11
|Isolo, Lagos
|New Airport road junction
Apapa Oshodi Express Way
|Victoria Island, Lagos
|Plot 230
Muri Okunola Street
|Kaduna
|16 Ahmadu Bello Way
Sabon Gari
|Port Harcourt
|82 Trans Amadi Road
Okuruama
How to apply for a US Visa?
- Photographs that meet the US Visa photo requirements should be obtained before beginning the application process. You will need to upload a digital photograph with your application.
- Complete the DS-160 form and submit the visa application online through the US Department of State website. Print out the barcoded confirmation page.
- Pay the non-refundable processing fee online or over the counter at a bank. You will need to take the receipt with to your interview.
- Schedule an appointment online or through a call centre (234) 1 440 6218. You will need the following documents when making your appointment:
- Your passport number.
- Your fee payment receipt purchase date.
- The 10-digit barcode number from your DS-160 confirmation page.
- Gather your documents and any supporting documents that may help your application.
- Attend your US Visa Application appointment at the US Embassy in Abuja or US Consulate General in Lagos. You will need to bring the following documents with you to the interview:
- Your current and previous passports
- Appointment confirmation letter
- Barcoded DS-160 confirmation page
- Receipt of the visa application fee
- A colour photograph that meets the photo requirements
- If your visa is approved, your passport with the visa will be delivered to the pick-up location you specified when you scheduled your appointment or couriered to your chosen address.
Printing and photographs
Photocopy and photography services are available at the following locations:
Lagos
Kodak Express
|Address:
|Palms Shopping Mall, 1 Bisway Street,Maroko, Lagos
|Telephone:
|(234) 803 473 3069
Exact Office Nigeria
|Address:
|1 Balogun Street, Off Awolowo Avenue,Ikeja, Lagos
|Telephone:
|(234) 815 814 7738
Abuja
Fotogold Studio Limited
|Address:
|Plot 10, Lagos Crescent,Garki, Abuja
|Telephone:
|(234) 803 705 3201
Photo Works Lab
|Address:
|Suite C86, Murg Shopping Mall, Akwa Street,Area 10, Garki, Abuja
|Telephone:
|(234) 809 812 9319
Clin Cyber Cafe & Business Center
|Address:
|Suite CDS2, Ground Floor, 354 Mike Akhigbe Way,Jabi, Abuja
|Telephone:
|(234) 703 196 2009
Cyber Café
|Address:
|78 Abidjan Street & Off Herbert Marcaulay Way,Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja
|Telephone:
|(234) 803 597 5901
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem..
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?.