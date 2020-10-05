Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission Recruitment 2020 Form

Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 Form | Requirements & how to apply – Do you need Akwa Ibom state Civil Service Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 Form? Or you want to see 20 vacant Positions to Apply For? We’ve got you covered here – Apply here!
If you're from Akwa Ibom State, then this guide is for you, however if you're not from any local government in Rivers state, then you're still welcomed.
Online application registration form is for everyone. We’ll show you best way to Apply for Akwa Ibom State civil service recruitment.
Requirements for Akwa Ibom State civil service Commission Recruitment 2020
To register and be a part of this program, candidates must:
- Have an equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions
- Not be older than 30 years
- Have been unemployed for a minimum of 1 year after NYSC.
How to Apply For Akwa Ibom State Civil service Commission Recruitment 2020/2021?
Akwa Ibom State Government Local Government Service Commission Recruitment 2020.
The Akwa Ibom state government in conjunction with the state Local government service commission wishes to inform the general public and from suitably qualified candidates into the following vacant positions in the unified local government service of Akwa Ibom state.
You can apply from Here: csc.akwaibomstate.gov.ng
Note
- Shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process, including testing and interview.
- The candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the scheme
- The Internship Program is for three months
- Certificates will be awarded to candidates who have successfully completed the program
Vancant Positions for Akwa Ibom State Civil service Commission recruitment 2020 in different local governments
The vacant designation or positions are:
- Administrative and human Resource officers
- Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers
- Architects
- Community development inspectors
- Education officers
- Budget and planning officers
- Statisticians
- Program Analysts
- Librarians
- State Counsels
- Public Affairs Officers
- Teaching Jobs
- Lecturing Jobs
- Medical Jobs (Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacist, Dentist, surgeon and Cardiologist)
- Environmental Health Officers
List’s of Local governments that are qualified for the recruitment
Warning!
You have to note that Akwa Ibom state civil service Commission recruitment 2020 form is currently not yet out. Kindly disregard any information you come across.
You have to also that recruitment Into Akwa Ibom state public service Jobs is going to be Free.
