BREAKING: Good news for teachers as Buhari approves special salary – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers across the country.

The approval coincided with commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5.

He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

Buhari stated these in Abuja on Monday during celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who represented Buhari, said the new salary scheme is to motivate teachers for greater productivity and effectiveness.

Details shortly…