Federal Ministry of Education Recruitment currently ongoing – apply now

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Recruitment is currently ongoing at the Federal Ministry of Education – apply now: If you are interested in applying for the 2020 Federal Teachers Recruitment Application form, then you are on the right page. To be legible for this job opportunity, you must be ready to follow the step-by-step guide and meet the prerequisite conditions discussed below – Apply here!

Instruction/Requirement for Federal Teachers Recruitment

Interested applicants irrespective of the position applying for, must have WAEC/NECO and National Certificate in Education (NCE).

All applicants must not be above the age of thirty-six (36) years and possess excellent communication, computer skills and be physically/mentally fits.

The areas of specialization are English Language, Mathematics, Science, Vocational Education, Arts, and Foreign Languages.

All interested candidates must reside in Nigeria with a valid means of identification, e.g International Passport, Voters ID-Card, National ID-card or Driver’s License.

How to Apply for Federal Teachers Recruitment 2020?

If you are interested in applying for the Federal Government Teaching Scheme, then visit the official E-Recruitment Portal https://www.ubec.gov.ng OR

Send your CVs or Resume attached with relevant document to your State SUBEB or LGEAs: The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board.

E-Application Procedure:

Visit SUBEB Website (https://teachfornigeria.org) Click the Teaching Vacancies to begin registration. A valid Phone Number and E-mail Address is required Enter your information precisely as specified in the application form. Accept the terms/conditions and job functions/ current roles. An activation code will be sent to your SMS/E-mail to continue. Carefully review your information before final submission. Attach a copy of your credential and passport photograph, then click the submit button. An email would be sent to you confirming the success of your submission.

Any developments in respect to your application would be communicated to you.

What next after applying for Federal Teachers Recruitment?

The State Universal Basic Education Board will begin the process of shortlisting successful candidates for Interview Invitation and screening aptitude test examination.

All shortlisted candidates will be INVITED at their respective Local Government Area Headquarters for screening and document verification exercise.

Kindly be on the lookout for the commencement of this recruitment exercise.

If you want an update about this, just comment ‘HI’ and you shall be updated soon.