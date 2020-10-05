Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Katsina, CBN disburse N12bn to boost rice farming – Katsina state government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed the sum of N12 billion to boost rice production in the state.

The government disbursed the loan to 170, 000 local rice farmers in the 34 local governments to cultivate the commodity.

Special Adviser to Governor Masari on Agriculture, Dr Abba Abdullahi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Ministry of Agriculture, Sunday in Katsina.

He said the rice Anchor Borrowers programme was introduced by the CBN to assist local rice farmers to produce the commodity for local consumption.

“The Katsina state local rice farmers were able to produce about 250,000 metric tons of local rice in the state.

“The local rice farmers have installed four rice milling companies that process 10 tons of rice per hour in the state.

“The Anchor Borrowers programmed has created 1,207,000 short term jobs from (1-6 months) and 120,000 long term employment from (6 month and above).

“An estimate of N4.8 billion was realized by rice farmers and N78million as taxes by the Katsina state government,” he said

The adviser said the state government had introduced new policies with the aim of boosting food production and providing jobs opportunities to the teaming youths.