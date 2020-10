Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Buhari presents 2021 budget Thursday – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday present the 2021 Appropriations Bill to a Joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari’s letter of request was read during plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”