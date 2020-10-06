Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to participate in Paradefi Network pre-sale on the curve platform – Paradefi is a decentralized lending and borrowing platform with a non-custodial protocol on Ethereum. The Paradefi foundation has developed a decentralized finance platform in which borrowers and lenders interact with each other in a pool-based strategy, liquid defi tokens will be listed on the platform, annual percentage yield will be based on supply and demand.

Paradefi enables swaps between any cryptos on any Erc20-blockchain, and the decentralized platform also provides user-friendly fiat on-ramp and off-ramp gateways via Visa Card with most countries in the world accepted. Behind Paradefi is a ton of top backers to develop the project and offer high-yield savings compared to the current ones.

What Paradefi Ecosystem has

The Paradefi Ecosystem is an Ethereum-based and decentralized protocol that is built by the multibillion-dollar Infrastructure-asas-Service (IaaS) industry named public cloud computing to enable transparency and enhance the decentralized characteristics.

The Paradefi App is a completely decentralized, transparent, and wealth-generating environment to grant the community to approach high annual-percentage-yield(APY) by simply using their highyield savings account in the decentralized app platforms.

Detailed Tutorial for Paradefi Network dividend sale on the curve platform

As mentioned in the previous announcement, we still decided to release a small allocation for the presale, it will run on the lottery format to ensure the transparency and thrilling experience to our loyal investors one day before the exchange listing. Until now, 1st October 2020, we have finalized NDA with over 14 centralized exchanges, and we will be in some free-listing Dexs. To participate, you need to visit curve.paradefi.network platform before 5th October 2 PM, Nigerian Time. You also need to deposit Ethereum to your Metamask wallet in advance.

Steps to participate:

Visit curve.paradefi.network Connect your Metamask Send Ethereum to your Metamask hours before the dividend sale. Wait until the countdown ends. Buy PRT with your Ethereum Wait if you are successfully selected or unluckily refunded since it will be running in a lottery format. Do not forget to grab the bank teller URL to invite more friends to join our Defi platform.

Why no auction?

In case the Paradefi Network foundation does an auction, users have to be doing that on another platform. Moreover, we have to train and create a step-by-step tutorial for the users, this takes time and familiarity. Especially, the most important thing is that we do not want to price out people, the initial price would be 1, but the actual price you can be able to buy is 10, this does not guarantee a safe investment for our early investors.

Presale Detail

Ticker: PRT

Token Type: Erc20

Presale Hardcap: $660,000

Min/Max Personal Cap: $100/$5,000

Asset Accept: Ethereum

Presale Allocation: 11,000,000 PRT

Presale Price: 0.06$

PRT will be gradually listed on exchanges, the listing time will be announced later to make sure that the anouncement will not affect the market and investors. Paradefi Token is a utilized token in the system, it is prioritized to use as the most valued collateral asset where a borrower can deposite and borrow up to 90% of its total value, it has low liquidation rate and higher interest rate. Holding PRT is a smart way to get good ROI compared to that of ETH with low LV and Liquidation.

Risk Warning: Digital assets are innovative investment products, and price fluctuations are large and carry a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors.