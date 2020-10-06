Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-power beneficiaries omitted from payment to appear for verification – The federal government has directed beneficiaries of N-power in its first two batches who were omitted from payment of their stipends to report for verification.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement, Tuesday, directed Batches A and B beneficiaries of the scheme earlier omitted from payment of their stipends to report to their various state focal persons for verification and re-validation.

The statement was released by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

“The directive was given by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq as efforts to resolve unpaid stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries are almost being concluded,” it said.

It read further: “Investigations conducted by the Office of the AGF following the omission of some N-Power beneficiaries from payment of stipends indicated that some beneficiaries were also drawing salaries from other Federal Government MDAs.

“However, the minister has directed that opportunity be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility so that qualified beneficiaries can be paid for their participation in the N-Power Programme.

“Beneficiaries are hereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediately with their bank account details including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates, birth certificates and other related screening documents.

“The deadline for verification is October 13, 2020. Beneficiaries who fail to attend the verification exercise will forfeit their stipends.”