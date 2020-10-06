Nigerian Railway Corporation Recruitment Form and Guide 2020/2021 – nrc.gov.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Railway Corporation Recruitment Form and Guide 2020/2021 | www.nrc.gov.ng – Nigerian Railway Corporation Recruitment 2019/2020 – This page will guide you on latest information about how to apply for NRC job offers in Nigeria for graduate and undergraduate. In this article, you’ll learn about the NRC description, application skills, requirements and qualifications. Interested applicant should follow the lead below for successful application – Start your application here!

Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment update

This is to inform the general public that Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Recruitment 2020 is yet to start. The recruitment has not been announced and we therefore urge Nigerians to ignore claims, reports and blogs stating that NRC Recruitment 2019 is ongoing.

I believe you visit this page because you seek information about the Nigerian Railway Corporation Recruitment Form and Guide 2019/2020. This page will give you insight about the NRC recruitment 2019/2020.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (commonly abbreviated as NRC) is the state-owned enterprise with exclusive rights to operate railways in Nigeria.

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been anticipating in the country till date, We’ve receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2019 NRC recruitment application form. Lot of them have been asking questions like;

How can i apply for Nigerian Railway Corporation 2020/2021 ?

Where can i obtain the 2020 Nigerian Railway Corporation form?

Is the NRC 2020 recruitment form out?

When will Nigerian Railway Corporation massive recruitment start?

I need Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recruitment update regularly, etc.

Is NRC recruitment real for 2020 form

tc.

NOTE: Rumors has been spread that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Recruitment for 2020/2021 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent aspirants to offer the Nigerian Railway Corporation Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment 2020 is aim at recruiting new talent and highly trained professional Nigerians with integrity and skills. Applicants are expected to have excellent communications, technical qualifications, relevant academic qualification and interpersonal skills.

The key purpose of the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment is to create more jobs for Nigerian youths both graduates and undergraduates. By so doing, unemployment in Nigeria will be curbed and become story of the past.

NRC Recruitment Academic Qualifications and Requirement

Applicants for the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment must possess any of the following;

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution;

Not more than 30-40 years old by 31st December, 2020;

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.);

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings;

Must Possess NYSC discharged/exemption certificate;

Must be computer literate;

How to Apply for Nigerian Railway Recruitment 2020/2021

IMPORTANT! Currently, Nigerian Railway Corporation massive recruitment 2017 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

To be ascertain if the Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment 2017 has officially started, reach out to the official NRC Recruitment website @ http://www.nrc.gov.ng/ or visit this page frequently as update shall be made anytime the form is out.

N/B: Don’t fail to bookmark this page as update about NRC Recruitment 2017 will be made frequently

ATTENTION:

Applicants are to send their curriculum vitae together with a cover letter via email to the NRC contact email: [email protected], and also a valid contact phone number because you will be contacted with your phone number if your application is successful. Applicants can also submit their handwritten application addressed to the Director, Admin/HR, Nigerian Railway Corporation through the same email address.

We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, if you have any question as regards Nigerian Railway Corporation recruitment 2019/2020, kindly scroll down to the comment section and we will respond in no time.