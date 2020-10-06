NNPC Oil and Gas Company Jobs in Lagos State 2020/2021 – See All Vacancy Today

October 6, 2020 Tosan Olajide Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




NNPC Oil and Gas Company Jobs in Lagos State 2020/2021 – See All Vacancy Today – Do you want to see all  NNPC Oil and Gas Company Jobs in Lagos State in 2020? If yes, then you’ll See all Vacancy Today – Apply here!

If you’re in Lagos City, you’ll definitely agree that NNPC  group is one of the reputable oil and gas companies you can work with.

If you need to secure a high paying job through NNPC group, Lagos State jobs 2020, then this guide is what you’ve been looking for.

We’re going to give you the A-Z guide about how to apply for recruitment opportunities in NNPC Lagos State branch.

If you want to get our detailed guide, just ensure you read this guide very well.

See Also: Here are Reasons why People Apply for Nnpc job Form

Available vacancies for NNPC group Jobs in Lagos State Today

You can easily fill application form for any of the under listed jobs:

Graduates Jobs

  • Engineering Jobs
  • Accounting jobs
  • Nursing jobs
  • Offshore Jobs
  • Marine Jobs
  • Medical filed Jobs etc.

Undergraduate/Skilled Jobs

  • Cook
  • Painter Jobs
  • Gardener Jobs
  • Security Jobs
  • Cleaner jobs, etc.

Note:

NNPC Group will never ask you to pay anything before you can be employed. All recruitment processes are Free.

Requirement for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Lagos State recruitment in 2020

Before you can get a job in NNPC, you’ll need to read through the under listed guide’s one after the other:

You’ll have to ensure you meet all the general requirements by reading through the guide below:
See Other Jobs Below:

An certificate that matches the job you’re planing to apply for

A Vaud national identity card

If you’re in Lagos State, then accommodation will very easy for (But you can also get accommodation through NNPC housing scheme.

You’ll need to read the under listed things carefully. Open each one in a new tab Okay.

How to apply for NNPC oil and gas Jobs in Lagos State?

NNPC group is an oil and gas company, they operate a branch in Lagos State. You can follow the guides below to secure a high paying career today at NNPC group oil and Gas. (NNPC group salary is very attractive)

See AlsoJobs in Lagos 2020 – 44 Vacancies Today

Note:

All recruitment into NNPC Lagos State is free.

If you want to apply now, kindly follow the below links:

NNPC Recruitment

If you’re a fresh graduate, kindly apply from here too:  NNPC Graduate Trainee Program Recruitment

Do you still have questions? If yes, comment below.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

1 Comment

  1. GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    RICH CONNECT PACKAGES.
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    07046246360

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
    07046246360

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*