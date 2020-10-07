How to Apply for a Canadian Visa from Nigeria in 2020 [www.cic.gc.ca]

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Whether it is your first time travelling to Canada or you are returning to rediscover the cultural buzz of Montréal or visit family in Toronto for your annual Christmas get together, you will need a visa to get you there. With this step-by-step guide to the Tourist Visa application process, your dreams of exploring this country where no dream is too big and anything is possible just became a little less complicated. Click here to see how to apply for visa to any country in the world.

Nigerian passport holders do require a tourist visa to visit Canada. Visa applications need to be submitted online through the IRCC online application system or through the VFS Global Canadian Visa Application Centre in Lagos or Abuja. We recommend checking your eligibility before beginning the application process and submitting your application in advance of flight departure. Then, once you have your visa, all you need to do is plan your trip, book your tickets, and pack your bags!

Please note this process is applicable to Nigerian passport holders. Travelstart does not provide advice or assist with processing visas. The content of this article is listed as recommended by research and the Canadian embassy. Kindly check the embassy’s website BEFORE applying for your visa.

Types of Canadian visas

There are several types of visas for Canada: Visitor Visa (Temporary Resident Visa), Student Visa, and Work Visa.

Validity

A Visitor Visa (Temporary Resident Visa) may be a multiple or single entry. A multiple-entry visa will allow you to stay in Canada for six months at a time and can be valid for up to 10 years.

A single-entry visa allows you to visit Canada once and is valid for up to six months from your date of arrival. For single entry visas, your passport should be valid for at least six months beyond your date of return to Nigeria.

The processing time for visas can take up to 30 days depending on the type of application submitted, the volume of applications received, and whether the application is complete. Your passport and visa can be collected from the Visa Application Centre you applied at or delivered via courier service.

Canadian Visa Fees

The visa fees for a Visitor Visa may vary depending on if you pay online or in person at a visa application centre. They should be paid in naira and are subject to change whenever the embassy deems it fit. But generally, there are two types of fees: an application processing fee and a biometric fee.

Estimated fees when paying online and applying in person:

Processing fee – about ₦28,000 (about $77)

Biometrics (per person) – about ₦24,000 (about $66)

Estimated fees when applying through the VFS Global Visa Application Centre:

Processing fee – about ₦28,000 (about $77)

Biometrics (per person) – about ₦24,000 (about $66)

Service charge – about ₦17,000 (about $47)

Canadian Visa Requirements

Completed Visitor Visa (IMM 5257) and Family Information (IMM 5645) forms.

An original and copy of your Nigerian passport. The passport will need to be valid for at least six months beyond your date of return and have at least two blank pages.

Two colour photographs that meet the visa photo requirements.

Proof of application processing fee and, if applicable, biometric fee.

Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip (i.e. three months bank statements, payslips, proof of investments etc.).

If you are not paying for the trip you will need a letter from the person or institution sponsoring your trip and additional documents (i.e. a copy of their passport and a bank statement proving they have sufficient funds).

Proof of ties to Nigeria (i.e. employment letter, proof of businesses or assets etc.).

Copy of provisional flight booking and travel itinerary (i.e. accommodation reservations).

You may need to provide a medical history or proof of good health.

Previous passports showing travel history.

Additional documents to support your application (i.e. marriage certificates, invitation letters etc.).

A self-addressed return courier envelope.

Minors (under 18) travelling alone will need a letter of authorisation signed by both parents or legal guardians. For minors travelling with one parent, a letter of authorisation from the non-accompanying parent or legal guardian is required.

If you are visiting family or travelling for business you will need an invitation letter detailing the nature of the visit, length of stay, details of the host person or business etc.

NOTE: Paper photographs are not required if you need to supply biometrics.

Detailed document checklist for Visitor Visa.

Documents may vary if you are applying through VFS Global.

Where to apply

There are two options when applying for a Canadian visitor visa: online or through a VFS Global Visa Application Centre. The visa process can take some time, so using a visa application centre is recommended if you have the option.

Online

To apply online you will need to have access to a scanner to create digital copies of your documents and a credit card to pay the processing and biometric fees.

Online applications can be done through the IRCC website.

Canadian Embassy in Nigeria

Address: 4 Anifowoshe Street,Victoria Island, Lagos Telephone: (234) 1 271 5650 Hours: Monday to Thursday 7:30 AM – 4 PMFriday 7:30 AM – 1 PM

Canadian Visa Application Centre in Abuja

Address: Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Plot 1161, Memorial Drive,Central Business District, Abuja Telephone: (234) 815 019 9900 Hours: Monday to Friday 8 AM – 3 PM

Canadian Visa Application Centre in Lagos

Address: Manor Hall, Plot 110, Admiral Ayinla Way,Third Roundabout, Lekki Phase I – Lagos Telephone: (234) 815 019 9900 Hours: Monday to Friday 8 AM – 3 PM

Getting there and parking options

Parking is available at the Canadian Visa Application Centre in Abuja and Lagos. Parking at the VFS Global office in Lagos is limited. Buses and taxis are available to get you to the visa application centre.

Courier service

Once your passport and visa (if applicable) are ready for collection you have the option of collecting it from the Visa Application Centre or having it couriered to your chosen address. The courier service will be paid for when you submit your application.

This return courier service costs about ₦8,060 (about $23).

When collecting your passport in person, you will need the following documents:

The application checklist provided to you by VFS Global when you submitted your application.

Your original identity card or other official proof of identification.

A copy of your photographic ID.

How to apply for a Canadian visa online?

Whether you are applying online through the IRCC online application system or in-person through a visa application centre you will need to follow these steps:

Download the Document Checklist, Visitor Visa (IMM 5257), and Family Information (IMM 5645) forms. Fill out the application forms and gather all your supporting documents (as listed above). If applicable, complete the VFS consent form. When using a third-party provider such as VFS Global you will need to submit a consent form along with your application or your application will be returned to you. Pay the visa fees. Submit your application to your local Visa Application Centre. Be sure to bring along all the documents stated in the document checklist and an accepted form of payment (cash is recommended). Pay the service charge and obtain a receipt with a unique tracking number which you can use to track the progress of your application online.

Note: If you are unable to provide all the supporting documents, you will need to complete a waiver form and attach it to your application, or you risk being denied your visa.

Printing and photographs

Photocopy and photography services are available at the VFS Global application centres for an additional fee:

Photocopy Services (per page) — about ₦40 (about $0.10)

Photography Services (per applicant) — about ₦2,340 (about $6.50)

You can also get all the required documents and photographs for your Canadian Visitor Visa printed at the following places:

Lagos

Kodak Express

Address: Palms Shopping Mall, 1 Bisway Street,Maroko, Lagos Telephone: (234) 803 473 3069

Exact Office Nigeria

Address: 1 Balogun Street, Off Awolowo Avenue,Ikeja, Lagos Telephone: (234) 815 814 7738

Abuja

Fotogold Studio Limited

Address: Plot 10, Lagos Crescent,Garki, Abuja Telephone: (234) 803 705 3201

Photo Works Lab

Address: Suite C86, Murg Shopping Mall, Akwa Street,Area 10, Garki, Abuja Telephone: (234) 809 812 9319

Clin Cyber Cafe & Business Center

Address: Suite CDS2, Ground Floor, 354 Mike Akhigbe Way,Jabi, Abuja Telephone: (234) 703 196 2009

Cyber Café