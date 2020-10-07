Osinbajo to speak on revenue generation, jobs creation at webinar

October 7, 2020 Cynthia Charles LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Osinbajo to speak on revenue generation, jobs creation at webinar – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on October 22 and 23 speak at a webinar on how law can be used as a tool for revenue generation and jobs creation.

The speakers will review issues in the maritime industry, trade facilitation and land administration. The reviews will be focused on exploring other sources of revenue generation to reduce the country’s overdependence on oil.

The national webinar which will be chaired by the chairman of Fidelity Bank, Mr Mustapha Chike-Obi, is being organised by Olisa Agbakoba Legal with BusinessDay.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Cynthia Charles 672 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
Facebook

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*