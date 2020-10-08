Nigerian Navy recruitment 2020 portal – Requirements & how to apply – Anyone who is going to apply should use the joinnigeriannavy.com because this is the only official Nigerian Navy e-Recruitment portal for the recruitment 2019 process – Apply here!
Here are the main steps you should follow to join the NN recruitment 2020:
2020 Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28
The Nigerian Navy (NN) is a branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces. It is among the largest navies on the African continent, consisting of several thousand personnel, including those of the Coast Guard.
Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigerian Navy through the:
Job Title: Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.
- Male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height.
- Applicants must possess NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificates and should be between 22 and 28 years by 7 January 2021, except for Imams/Chaplains and Medical Consultants who should not exceed 30 years and 40 years respectively by 7 January 2021.
Guidelines
- The guidelines for the enlistment can be accessed on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com which will be opened from 7 september to 5th October 2020 for interested candidates to apply online
Application Closing Date
5th October, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online (Portal Opens on 7th September)
Note: All the processess ranging from online registration, aptitude test and the selection interview are Free of Charge. Candidates are advised to be wary of scammers and refrain from giving money to any individual under any guise.
Step 1. You need to visit the official Nigerian Navy portal.
Step 2. Read the list of requirements and be sure you are eligible to apply.
Here are the things that make you eligible:
The Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF recruitment 2020) is for Nigerians only; foreigners are not allowed.
If you are applying for regular qualification, you should be from 18 to 22 years old (these are the age limits set for the time the candidate gets into the training school).
Those citizens who wish to apply with NCE, Nursing, ICT or other higher qualification can apply from 24-26 years old only.
Are you married? Do not apply. Only single men and women who have no children are eligible to join the Navy.
In case you have a criminal conviction, you cannot be a part of the organisation, so do not fill out the form since only citizens who do not have criminal records are allowed.
Your health should be excellent if you are planning to submit your recruitment form (in case you have eye problems or heart disease, ear issues, mental disorders, physical disabilities, etc. avoid this exercise).
Women should be at least 1.67 meters high to apply.
All male applicants have to be at least 1.70 meters tall to be eligible.
It is necessary to be educated and to have your diploma (General Certificate or Secondary School Diploma) and credits for NECO/NABTEB/OND/NIN or other examinations.
However, if you have BA/BSC, HND or other higher education diploma, you cannot send your application form and take part in the recruitment exercise.
Make sure to select the profession according to your qualification. You can choose from the list of 32 available categories, including engineer, electrical artificer, marine mechanics, computer, journalist, seaman, fireman, caterer, medical assistant, nurse, and many others.
Step 3. Fill out the Nigerian Navy recruitment form 2019.
Step 4. Submit your document online. Once you complete and submit your Nigerian Navy recruitment form 2019, you should print it out. Keep your copy because once you are chosen as a shortlisted candidate, you will need to show it.
Step 5. Make sure you have printed out two essential forms. They are your Local Government attestation and Parent or Guardian consent forms. You will need to fill them out as well.
Step 6. Take all your original documents and their copies and visit the recruitment centre in your state. You will have to bring passport photographs, birth certificate, signed forms (the ones you have downloaded in the previous step), your test results (for WAEC and NECO), etc.
Step 7. Keep your fingers crossed and hope that your name will be added to the shortlisted candidates this year. You should also wait for the Nigerian Navy website to announce the date of your Recruitment Aptitude Test.
After giving you all this information about Nigerian Navy recruitment 2019, all I can now say is: Good luck! But be sure to list all your certificates, diplomas, and qualification documents because when you become selected as a successful candidate for the Navy in our country, you will not be allowed to change this information, add more documents, etc.
Besides, you have to be honest and provide only real information and documents so that you are not disqualified.
Please inform me when the form is out
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
When we the 2020/2021 navy recruitment commence
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
Please I need more information about the form
Please inform me once the short list is out
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
have filled all the 2019 form finish will i take them to my recruitment centre before screening date or there is particular date for that?
Good day I don’t know if u have gotten answer to ur question am also in that category maybe u can enlighten me here is my number u can chat me up 08105427141. Thanks
[email protected]
IF YOU WANT TO SECURE YOUR DETIALS IN THE NIGERIA NAVY AND YOU WANT TO BE AMONG THOSE WHO WILL BE SHORTLISTED, I GENERAL MARK DAVID WILL INFLUNCE IT FOR YOU, CALL ME ON+2348168730898.
I have registered but I can print my foam out since last two weeks wat is happening and on Saturday is the exam
I have registered but I can print my foam out since last two weeks wat is happening and on Saturday is the exam
inform me when Nigeria Navy fix their examination date
Examination will commence on 13 April
inform me when Nigeria Navy fix their examination date
Examination will commence on 13 April
[email protected]
have filled all the 2019 form finish will i take them to my recruitment centre before screening date or there is particular date for that?
IF YOU WANT TO SECURE YOUR DETIALS IN THE NIGERIA NAVY AND YOU WANT TO BE AMONG THOSE WHO WILL BE SHORTLISTED, I GENERAL MARK DAVID WILL INFLUNCE IT FOR YOU, CALL ME ON+2348168730898.