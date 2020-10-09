NSCDC Recruitment: See Shortlisted Candidates for Screening

October 9, 2020 Cynthia Charles Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019/2020 Download in PDF | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment  – Did you complete your application for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment? – View full list here!

NSCDC Recruitment
NSCDC Recruitment

Are you looking for the list of candidates shortlisted for screening exercise? If yes, then this is the right page to stay updated with NSCDC latest news on shortlisted candidates.

NSCDC Recruitment Recommended Links:

  1. NSCDC Screening Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment
  2. Civil Defence Recruitment Application Deadline 2019 | NSCDC Recruitment
  3. Download & Fill NSCDC Referee Form | NSCDC Recruitment 2019
  4. Civil Defence Guarantor Form Pdf Download | NSCDC Recruitment 2019

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will conducted a screening exercise for all candidates that applied for the Civil Defence Recruitment Exercise 2019.

NSCDC Recruitment
NSCDC Recruitment

How to Check NSCDC Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019/2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment.

All applicants of the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019 are to note that only candidates who are qualified for the various positions they applied for in the ongoing nationwide recruitment will be shortlisted for the screening exercise, which is the next phase of the recruitment.

An Update on the Recruitment Portal Reads:

Dear applicant,

We have closed applications for NSCDC Recruitment 2019. if you have successfully submitted your application, you will be contacted when shortlisting is concluded.
Kind regards.

NSCDC Recruitment
NSCDC Recruitment

The following states will be shortlisted for nscdc screening exercise, kindly click on the your respective state to view list of candidates who are successful for screening and the screening date/venue.

Also Apply:   Civil Defence Guarantor Form Pdf Download | NSCDC Recruitment 2019

Candidates who submitted false credentials will be disqualified and will not be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.

Download List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC (Civil Defence) Recruitment 2019.

Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC) recruitment Portal 2018/2019 – [www.nscdc.gov.ng]

Before the screening exercise of the NSCDC takes place, the board will release names of qualified / shortlisted candidates on (> www.cdfipb.careers/shortlisted <) who will participate in the screening exercise exam. Click your state above to also download list. Candidates are to Prepare themselves for the screening exam with past questions.

For the list of shortlisted candidates, it has not been released yet but this website got you covered as you will be the first to know when the shortlisted candidates’ names is out.

So stay connected to this page, subscribe to post notification, drop a comment below if you want to be informed on time so you don’t miss out on any latest update from NSCDC Recruitment.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Cynthia Charles 672 Articles
She is a prolific writer and has special interest on writing about business and opportunities. She can be contacted via [email protected]
Facebook

4 Comments

  1. AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
    (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
    FOR SALES,
    APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
    GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
    AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
    SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
    (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!

    THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
    BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
    KEG OF OIL=N7,500

    CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
    GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000

    Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
    Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
    Toyota Hilux=N1M
    Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
    Toyota Avalon=N550,000
    Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
    Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
    Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
    Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
    Toyota picnic=N450,000.
    Toyota Highlander=N1M.
    Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
    Toyota Prado=N2M
    Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
    Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
    Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
    Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000

    Acura MDX =N900,000.
    Acura ZDX=N970,000
    Acura TL=N850,000.

    Honda Pilot=N800,000.
    Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
    Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
    Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
    Honda Accord=N550,000.
    Honda CRV=N600,000.
    Honda Civic=N500,000.

    Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
    Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
    Infinity Qx4=600,000.

    Nissan Murano=N700,000.
    Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
    Nissan Altima=N500,000.
    Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
    Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
    Nissan Quest=450,000.
    Nissan Amanda=N550,000

    Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
    Lexus Gx460=N1m.
    Lesus Rx300= N650,000
    Lexus Rx320=N680,000..
    Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
    LexusRx350=N1.2M
    LexusGx470=N850,000.

    Ford Escape=N700,000.
    Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
    Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
    Land Rover Freelander=N1.3

    TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!

    , All
    VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
    CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
    ALLOWED

    WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
    36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.

    Reply

  2. GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    07046246360

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
    07046246360

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.

    Reply

  3. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….

    CONTACT:- 09036369810.

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    +2349036369810

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏.

    Reply

  4. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*