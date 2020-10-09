Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

States credit in banking sector hit N18.9tr in Q2 – NBS: The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trn compared to N18.56trn in Q1 2020 and N15.44trn in Q2 2019.

This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.

The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.

Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trn accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8bn accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.

NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61bn in 2019.

The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59m in 2019 from 1.76m recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by

55.54 per cent to 3.18m in 2019 from 2.04m recorded in 2018.

The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81bn from $24.31bn recorded in 2018 while total

Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6m from $67.68m recorded in 2018.

The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07m in 2019 compared to N4.37m distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.