NAFDAC Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal Registration is at www.nafdac recruitment.gov.ng 

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NAFDAC Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal Registration is at www.nafdacrecruitment.gov.ng – Do you really want to get valid information about NAFDAC Recruitment for 2020? OR have you not heard of the rumour concerning Nafdac recruitment 2020 portal application form; now, the question is; this news is it fake or real – Or simply apply here now!

Then, you’ll have to read below to know the real fact.

Because, this page carries the Basic Strategy of how you can apply for nafdac recruitment gov ng and how national agency for food and drug administration and control job application form is filled and submitted.

The nafdac recruitment process will take place at www.nafadac.gov.ng

In this nafdac registration form 2020 article;

About NAFDAC Recruitment

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is a federal agency under the Federal Ministry of Health. Nafdac is responsible for regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and package water in Nigeria.

The establishment of the agency was officially in October 1992. And this was due to the perceived inefficiency and ineffectiveness of the services of the federal ministries for food and drug control.

But, the Nafdac office in Nigeria

Is at NAFDAC Corporate Headquarters,

Plot 2032, Olusegun, Obasanjo Way, Zone 7, Wuse, Abuja, Nigeria.

And today, the Nafdac is recruiting a handful of Nigerians who are willing to work.

Therefore, here is another opportunity for Nigerians who are seeking for more secure employment.

General Requirement for National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Recruitment 2019/2020

The bottom line:

More than 89% of our visitor have testified that, they got recruited by their strict adherence to our Nafdac Recruitment Form 2019 guidelines.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

First and foremost, all canditates applying for these positions must not be more than 30 years of age.

Secondly, all qualified Candidates are advised to visit the NAFDAC website, http://www.nafdac.gov.ng/ and apply for the positions online..

and apply for the positions online.. Candidates are to upload their CVs and certificates.

Applicants will be required to take an online qualifying examination

And again, after passing the relevant tests;

Your willingness to push yourself beyond your comfort zone;

Ability to show a flair to develop all the skills you need to be the best you can be.

You must be a Nigerian; either by birth or nationalisation.

Finally, applicant must have a valid means of identification; A voters card, driving license or national immigration passport.

OTHER TRENDING GOOGLE SEARCH:

what year was nafdac established?

nafdac recruitment 2020/2021 .

. how to apply for nafdac recruitment.

www.nafdac.gov.ng portal.

nafdac recruitment 2020/2021 application form.

application form. nafdac salary scale.

How to Register for NAFDAC Recruitment 2020/2021?

To Apply for NAFDAC jobs 2020: