NITDA Scholarship 2020 application portal – scholarship.nitda.gov.ng

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Scholarship Scheme 2020/2021 – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has as its mandate to develop and regulate the Information Technology in Nigeria. Developing and regulating IT will support in transforming Nigeria into an IT driven economy for global competitiveness and the dire need of digital literacy – Apply here!

In furtherance to transforming Nigeria into a knowledge-based and IT driven economy, we invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the Scholarship Scheme for Master’s and Doctoral Degree in relevant areas of Information Technology (IT) and ICT Law.

NITDA Scholarship Scheme 2020/2021

About Scholarship Scheme

The Agency has since 2010 established a scholarship scheme for Master’s and Doctoral Degree in relevant areas of Information Technology (IT) and ICT Law obtainable in Nigerian (Government and Private) Universities.

Criteria

PhD: The scholarship award is strictly based on merit and is evenly distributed between the six geo-political zones

M.Sc: The scholarship award is strictly based on merit and is evenly distributed between the 36 States and FCT.

Duration

M.Sc: The sponsorship for the Master’s programme will run for one year

PhD: The sponsorship for the Doctorate programme will run for three years.

Eligibility (Nigerians)

PhD: Only University and Polytechnic Lecturers with MSc in any Information Technology related field are eligible to apply for sponsorship.

M.Sc: Holders of First Class or Second Class (Upper) Honours Bachelor’s Degree, in Information Technology related field and Law.

Aptitude Test

A comprehensive Aptitude Test(s) will be conducted to determine successful candidates for the Award. Only candidates who are found eligible will be shortlisted.

Application Closing Date

21st November, 2020.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online



Note: Only candidates who passed the Aptitude Test will be shortlisted and invited for the interview (which includes a supplementary test, verification of credentials and character evaluation).