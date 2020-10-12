Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number: Nigerian Government has officially dumped the plastic National ID card for the digital ID number.

This vital information was provided by the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in a meeting with journalists. He further said, Immediately the National Identification number (NIN) is given to anyone, the Individual is automatically captured in the databank domiciled with NIMC ( National Identity Management Commission) the individual can easily be traced anywhere.

So whenever you go to any Government or private institutions domiciled with NIMC, you must provide your NIN number and all information about you will be used.

How to check your Digital ID number:

1) Download the NIMC (national identity management commission) mobile application on playstore or follow this simple link ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nimcmobile&hl=en )

2) Then supply your NIN and your registered phone number. ( Do not input your BVN )

3) Your digital ID number will be displayed

4) You can print it out immediately.

Kindly note the points below: