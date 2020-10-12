NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form is here

NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Status – National Identity Management Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 updates as on 5th August, 2020: This is a dedicated page provide vital information on Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!
This is a special page that will guide you through the latest information to apply for all upcoming National Identity Management Commission job offers.
Is National Identity Management Commission Recruiting for 2020?
The federal government has dismissed the message being circulated in the public about the NIMC recruitment exercise.
Current Status: Updates up to 5th August, 2020: Agency has not started new recruitment 2020/2021 project.
In this article, you will learn about National Identity Management Commission details like recruitment eligibility, general requirements, application process, documentation etc. It is very important that the interested candidates send the application successfully online, important information is given below to help you.
We have prepared this page to protect you from fake news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.
Official Portal: www.nimc.gov.ng
General Requirements
For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;
- Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution
- West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in tw (2) other subjects; or
- National Examination Council (NECOyGeneral Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)
- National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or
- General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.
Available positions
1.) Social Safeguard Officer, PIU
Location: Abuja
2.) Environmental Safeguard Officer, PIU
Location: Abuja
3.) Security Architect, PIU
Location: Abuja
4.) Test and Assurance Architect, PIU
Location: Abuja
5.) ECSU Coordinator
Location: Abuja
6.) Software Engineer, PIU
Location: Abuja
7.) External Communication Manager, ECSU
Location: Abuja
8.) Social Accountability Officer, ECSU
Location: Abuja
9.) M&E Specialist, ECSU
Location: Abuja
10.) Communication Assistant, ECSU
Location: Abuja
11.) PIU Coordinator
Location: Abuja
12.) Technical Lead, PIU
Location: Abuja
13.) Operations Architect / Change Manager, PIU
Location: Abuja
14.) Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, PIU
Location: Abuja
15.) Biometric Architect, PIU
Location: Abuja
16.) Grievance Redress Manager, PIU
Location: Abuja
17.) Data and Integration Architect, PIU
Location: Abuja
18.) Internal Communication Manager, PIU
Location: Abuja, Nigeria
19.) Business Analyst / Process Architect, PIU
Location: Abuja
Application Closing Date
4pm; 18th August, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Expression of Interests clearly marking the position applied for with a detailed CV as well as a not more than 300 words statement matching their qualification and experience with suitability for the particular position applied for, to: [email protected] and a copy to: [email protected]
Expression of Interest should also be accompanied with:
- Cover Letter; and
- Copies of certificates for professional and academic qualifications
Further inquiries can be made via email or in writing to the address below.
DGM/Head of Procurement,
National Identity Management Commission (NIMC),
11 Sokode Crescent, Off Dalaba Street,
Zone 5 Wuse, Abuja – Nigeria.
Email: [email protected]
Detailed Terms of Reference for this position is available for review and download from OSFG, OHCSF and NIMC websites: www.osgf.gov.ng ; www.ohcsf.gov.ng and www.nimc.gov.ng/adverts-tenders
Don’t forget to register for the National Identity Management Commission Recruitment
Apart from all this, it will be really helpful for you if you will register to the upcoming recruitment alerts related to the job you prefer. We send the latest news about the vacancies to the aspirants as soon as it is received by us.
