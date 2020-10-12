NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form is here

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Status – National Identity Management Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 updates as on 5th August, 2020: This is a dedicated page provide vital information on Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!

This is a special page that will guide you through the latest information to apply for all upcoming National Identity Management Commission job offers.

Is National Identity Management Commission Recruiting for 2020?

The federal government has dismissed the message being circulated in the public about the NIMC recruitment exercise.

Current Status: Updates up to 5th August, 2020: Agency has not started new recruitment 2020/2021 project.

In this article, you will learn about National Identity Management Commission details like recruitment eligibility, general requirements, application process, documentation etc. It is very important that the interested candidates send the application successfully online, important information is given below to help you.

We have prepared this page to protect you from fake news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

Official Portal: www.nimc.gov.ng

General Requirements

For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in tw (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECOyGeneral Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

Available positions

1.) Social Safeguard Officer, PIU

Location: Abuja

2.) Environmental Safeguard Officer, PIU

Location: Abuja

3.) Security Architect, PIU

Location: Abuja

4.) Test and Assurance Architect, PIU

Location: Abuja

5.) ECSU Coordinator

Location: Abuja

6.) Software Engineer, PIU

Location: Abuja

7.) External Communication Manager, ECSU

Location: Abuja

8.) Social Accountability Officer, ECSU

Location: Abuja

9.) M&E Specialist, ECSU

Location: Abuja

10.) Communication Assistant, ECSU

Location: Abuja

11.) PIU Coordinator

Location: Abuja

12.) Technical Lead, PIU

Location: Abuja

13.) Operations Architect / Change Manager, PIU

Location: Abuja

14.) Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, PIU

Location: Abuja

15.) Biometric Architect, PIU

Location: Abuja

16.) Grievance Redress Manager, PIU

Location: Abuja

17.) Data and Integration Architect, PIU

Location: Abuja

18.) Internal Communication Manager, PIU

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

19.) Business Analyst / Process Architect, PIU

Location: Abuja

Application Closing Date

4pm; 18th August, 2020.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their Expression of Interests clearly marking the position applied for with a detailed CV as well as a not more than 300 words statement matching their qualification and experience with suitability for the particular position applied for, to: [email protected] and a copy to: [email protected]

Expression of Interest should also be accompanied with:

Cover Letter; and

Copies of certificates for professional and academic qualifications

Further inquiries can be made via email or in writing to the address below.

DGM/Head of Procurement,

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC),

11 Sokode Crescent, Off Dalaba Street,

Zone 5 Wuse, Abuja – Nigeria.

Email: [email protected]

Detailed Terms of Reference for this position is available for review and download from OSFG, OHCSF and NIMC websites: www.osgf.gov.ng ; www.ohcsf.gov.ng and www.nimc.gov.ng/adverts-tenders

