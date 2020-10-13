POLAC Interview shortlist 2020/2021 for 8th Regular Course – This is to inform all candidates who applied for Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) Post UTME Screening form that the POLAC LIST OF 8TH REGULAR COURSE INVITED CANDIDATES FOR SCREENING AND INTERVIEW for 2019/2020 Session is out – VIEW FULL LIST HERE!

The candidates whose names appear in this publication were successful in the selection examination of the 8th Regular Course of the Degree Programme of Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano held on 17th September, 2020.

They are invited to appear for interview before the Selection Board in Four batches as scheduled below:

BATCH ONE: Sat 21st – Fri 30th Oct, 2020

Ekiti

Kogi

Kwara

Lagos

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Oyo

BATCH TWO: Sat 31st Oct – Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Abia

Anambra

Benue

Ebonyi

Enugu

Imo

BATCH THREE: Sat 7th Nov – Fri 13th Nov, 2020

Akwa Ibom

Bayelsa

Cross River

Delta

Edo

Kaduna

Rivers

BATCH FOUR: Sat 14th Nov – Fri 20th Nov, 2020

Adamawa

Bauchi

Borno

FCT, Abuja

Gombe

Jigawa

Kano

Kastina

Kebbi

Nasarawa

Niger

Plateau

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

PLEASE NOTE:

2. Parents/Guardians will not be allowed into the Academy

3. Candidates who fail to report a day after reporting dates for their respective batch will not be allowed to attend the interview.

4. Candidates will first undergo screening exercises which involve credentials screening, medical tests and physical features among others.

5. Candidates must bring along the originals and photocopies of the following documents:

a. Academic certificates/statements of result and testimonials for primary and secondary schools (Junior and Senior).

b. Birth Certificate (preferable) or Declaration of Age.

c. Proof of Local Government of origin duly signed by the Chairman of the Local Government. Attestation obtained from Police Officers from the same State of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above.

In this case, the officer must indicate his formation/unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address. The officer must also affix his/her formation/unit stamp and sign

d. Original UTME (JAMB) result slip 2020

e. Police Academy examination forms downloaded from the Internet.

f. Candidates are to bring along second copy of their postcard signed by the Supervisor or the Assistant Supervisor of the Centre where they sat for the selection examination.

g. Proof of choosing Police Academy as First Choice

6. Candidates who fail to bring along with the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alteration on the documents will attract outright disqualification.

7. Candidates are to also bring the following items:

a. Two blue shorts and Two white T Shirts.

b. A pair of white canvass shoes and 2 pairs of white socks.

c. Face mask

d. Toiletries.

e. Sufficient money for Feeding, transport to and from Wudil.

f. Scratch Cards for WAEC and/or NECO or NABTEB results for online verification of results.

g. All and sundry are warned that no correspondence of any form will be entertained in respect of the candidates or the selection process.