www.p-yes.gov.ng – Register For P-YES Progeamme Portal – Apply Now – Keep reading to see how www.p-yes.gov.ng online Registration for P-YES Progeamme application Portal (PRESIDENTIAL YOUTH EMPOWERMENT Scheme) is done

The reason why you must apply for this Buhari administration led programme is to benefit from the current youth initiative.

General requirements for

  • Before you can apply for this, you must be a male or female between the ages of 18 and 40. You must be a Nigerian as well.
  • You must have a good means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).
  • Make sure you have a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB).
  • Please make sure you have Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language. You should know at least one language.
  • You must have a good guarantor who will sign for you.

How to Apply for P-YES Progeamme application

All application form must be submitted either online or through the offices nationwide.

Please if you want more information on the next update about this, kindly comment below.

Make sure you apply for P-YES Progeamme on time okay, late application may lead to automatic disqualification.

  22. Please and please, to give your bank verification number is that true in to this apartment ???

    Please l need answer.

    Reply

  47. Please good morning please I want to apply for the programme but I can’t seem to apply because the site is not responding..

    Reply

  50. Please I have been trying to upload my documents for PRESIDENTIAL YOUTH EMPOWERMENT SCHEME it doesn’t want to upload so I was trying to know if there was a specific file format for it

    Reply

  57. Thanks for the opportunity. I also wish if this will extend to us who does not has backbone (help) to attain this opportunity. I very mush interested. my phone No. 08079563716

    Reply

  90. Please help us make the site available for us if the program is real, because lots of persons have been trying to apply but all efforts prove abortive.

    Reply

  145. please am really interested but I can’t apply now…please notify me when the portal is open… thanks a lot….

    Reply

  225. Honestly, the programme is good, but my question is will it conitinue should in case Buhari is not in power?

    Good initiative…

    Reply

  233. Am pissed I have been trying to get assets to one of the recruitment,but it not opening, abi nah person data una want use make goggle dey pay una. Pls do something.
    Thanks

    Reply

  327. the site is a total mess. its not sending the activation code. even the number for support is not correct and all their lines are not going. if truly is coming from the federal govt something should be done to the site.

    Reply

  335. The portal is not on for now, please when can I access it. The date time and second. This will eradicate poverty in many people’s life.
    Olaniyi Olalekan Sunday

    Reply

  338. It will be a great opportunity and will reduce the rate of unemployment, please notify me when the portal is open for registration please kindly send a mail to me.

    Reply

  339. Nice initiative…God bless Nigeria…God bless this current administration ….please kindly send mail to me …if d portal is open for registration

    Reply

  382. Please,i need to apply but the portal is not opening.this is good initiative program,i think is not based on whom you know syndrome?

    Reply

  396. Pls may I know when will d recruitment will start?

    Reply

