How Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) will help Nigerian youths

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is an initiative designed to give direct and practical empowerment to Nigeria's growing youth population.

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs (OSAPYSA). The program is targeted at providing solutions to the challenges of youth unemployment, through the execution of direct empowerment initiatives.

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) has been conceived and designed to:

Fight and reduce unemployment among Nigerian youth by creating at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities.

Train and empower youth to have the capacity to empower at least on other youth within his/her immediate community.

Create wealth among the growing youth population.

Guarantee sustained income for the target group.

Fight the scourge of criminality and drug abuse among the youth by empowering them to be productively engaged.

Help achieve the financial inclusion strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Enhance production, productivity and value addition for new and existing urban and rural entrepreneurs across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria on a sustainable basis.

Consolidate and integrate youth development into the main stream of government policies, programmes and the national budget.

Build the capacity of the youth to enable them take charge of their own wellbeing and future by building their assets and realizing their potentials.

To integrate the youth into the Economic Diversification policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Contribute to GDP growth through the development of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

P-YES Operation Framework

The scheme is to be administered under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and coordinated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)

Youth will undergo training and practical skills acquisition programmes in multiple vocations. The beneficiaries will be given Seed Empowerment Tools (SET), which they are expected to grow and further empower other members of their community.

P-YES Seed Incubation Programme

The P-YES Seed Incubation Programme (PSIP) is anchored on the principle of two for one. That is, each of the 774,000 beneficiaries is expected to reproduce at least one beneficiary over a period of 12 months after being empowered with a seed business tool.

