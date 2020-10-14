P-YES!!! Find Out The closing date for 2020 Recruitment!

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Here’s guide for P-yes Recruitment Closing Date for 2020/2021 Registration. Finally, today we bring you guide about P-yes online registration deadline – visit the P-yes official website: www.portal.p-yes.gov.ng to register now!

This is a Social Investment Program set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

So hurry now if you are interested and fill the application form on the P-yes recruitment 2020 official website!

P-yes – Empowering Nigerian Youths for Prosperity.

This P-yes Program was created by the Federal Government of Nigeria in order to decrease the rate of youth unemployment.

The main aim of Pyes program is to ensure that young graduates and non-graduates are equipped with professional skills and special tools to lead them to entrepreneurship and innovations.

It can stimulate and improve the economy in Nigeria. Also, the P-yes will be a platform for changing the economy.

This program prepares young Nigerians to become trailblazers and innovators in the domestic and international fields.

As a result, Nigeria will have a lot of qualified software developers, good hardware service professionals, creative animators, fantastic graphic artists, best building services professionals, and so on.

Related Guide About P-yes

P-yes Recruitment Closing Date for 2020/2021 Registration

The P-yes recruitment application closing has been specified. So make sure you apply on time okay.

Your age should be from 18 to 40; – If you have basic illustration skills, you will have the opportunity to become an animator or graphic artist; If you are creative and have good analytical writing skills, you can get the chance to become a script writer; – You should be ready to solve a number of problems;

Usually, it is based on a number of points: – Graduates and non-graduates without a job; – Your age should be from 18 to 40; – If you have basic illustration skills, you will have the opportunity to become an animator or graphic artist; – If you are creative and have good analytical writing skills, you can get the chance to become a script writer; –

You should be ready to solve a number of problems; – The capacity to launch self-tutorship; – You must be able to pay attention to details.

Make sure you complete and submit your P-yes recruitment 2019 application on time.