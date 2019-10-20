Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) office address and contact details

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) – An initiative designed to give direct and practical empowerment to Nigeria's growing youth population

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs (OSAPYSA). The program is targeted at providing solutions to the challenges of youth unemployment, through the execution of direct empowerment initiatives.

Office address

Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs.

5th floor, Wing B Phase 1,

Federal Secretatiat Complex,

Central Business District,

Abuja, Nigeria

Call Centre

+234 (0) 803 568 4620+234 (0) 806 000 0399+234 (0) 803 460 0766+234 (0) 806 613 2217All lines are open from 8:am till 4:00 pm

P-YES on social media

https://www.facebook.com/PYes01

https://twitter.com/p_yes_nigeria

https://www.instagram.com/p_yes_nigeria/