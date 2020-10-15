Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Breaking: Nigeria inflation shoots up again – The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 13.71 percent (year-on-year) in September 2020.

This is 0.49 percent points higher than the rate recorded in August 2020 (13.22) percent.

In its CPI and Inflation Report of September 2020, increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.48 percent in September 2020. This is 0.14 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in August 2020 (1.34) percent.