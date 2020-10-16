Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jaiz Bank targets SMEs, agric financing in Jigawa – Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier non-interest financial institution in Nigeria has revealed plans to deepen financial inclusion in Jigawa state by providing the needed financing to operators of small and medium sized businesses and farmers in the state.

Managing Director/CE Hassan Usman gave this hint when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar at the government House, Dutse.

Usman, who informed the governor about the bank’s readiness to open a branch in the state said the target group are women, farmers and operators of small businesses and “through this we would assist them to expand their businesses as well as being financially included.”

The MD also told the governor that the proposed branch in the state is likely to open for business by early next year and therefore solicited for the cooperation and support of the state government towards a smooth operation in the state.

Speaking, Governor Badaru assured the management of the state government’s support and instantly set up a technical committee from the state government to work with Jaiz Bank team to work together on MSME projects that will uplift the betterment of the people in the state.

He suggested food vendors should be included in the bank’s financing to help them grow because “it is better to start small and grow. Women support is also very important. I want to assure you that we will work together.”