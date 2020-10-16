Nigeria LNG Limited Post Primary Scholarship Scheme 2020 / 2021

Nigeria LNG Limited Post Primary Scholarship Scheme 2020 / 2021 – Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) invites applications from interested and qualified Primary school pupils for its 2020 / 2021 Post Primary Scholarship Award – Apply here!

Nigeria LNG Limited Post Primary Scholarship Scheme 2020 / 2021

Objective

  • The Scheme seeks to support high performing Basic Five and Six pupils through secondary school education.

Criteria for Award – Merit
Prospective beneficiary must:

  • Be an indigene of NLNG host communities.
  • Be a basic 5 or 6 pupil and must provide his / her Basic 5 or 6 result.
  • Provide an attestation letter signed & stamped by the Head Teacher of his / her school (contact telephone number of the Head Teacher must be stated in the letter)
  • Provide an indigene confirmation letter signed by the CDC Chairman or Chief in his / her community.
  • Provide letter of identification from his/her Local Government Council.
  • Provide a passport-sized photograph
  • Not be a child or ward of staff of Nigeria LNG Limited.

Application Closing Date
6th November, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application

Application Procedure

  • Click on the “Social Performance” menu to select “Education” from the drop down menu.
  • Then click on “PPSS Scholarship Application Link” on the “Related Links Section” of the page to access the application portal.
  • Click on “Register Here” to create a profile and commence the application process.

Note

  • All requested documents must be uploaded to avoid disqualification.
  • Applicants must fill in valid contact details (email and telephone number) as these will be used to communicate the outcome of application.
  • Applicants will be disqualified for falsification of documents.
  • Application will be disqualified for non-adherence to criteria for this scheme.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection test.
  • Applicants are advised to provide valid contact details (email address and / or telephone numbers) which they must check regularly after the selection test, as these will be used to communicate the outcome of their application.




