Nigeria LNG Limited Post Primary Scholarship Scheme 2020 / 2021 – Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) invites applications from interested and qualified Primary school pupils for its 2020 / 2021 Post Primary Scholarship Award – Apply here!
Nigeria LNG Limited Post Primary Scholarship Scheme 2020 / 2021
Objective
- The Scheme seeks to support high performing Basic Five and Six pupils through secondary school education.
Criteria for Award – Merit
Prospective beneficiary must:
- Be an indigene of NLNG host communities.
- Be a basic 5 or 6 pupil and must provide his / her Basic 5 or 6 result.
- Provide an attestation letter signed & stamped by the Head Teacher of his / her school (contact telephone number of the Head Teacher must be stated in the letter)
- Provide an indigene confirmation letter signed by the CDC Chairman or Chief in his / her community.
- Provide letter of identification from his/her Local Government Council.
- Provide a passport-sized photograph
- Not be a child or ward of staff of Nigeria LNG Limited.
READ ALSO: NCDMB, NLNG targets 10,000 jobs as they rollout Nigerian Content
Application Closing Date
6th November, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click Here to Start Application
Application Procedure
- Click on the “Social Performance” menu to select “Education” from the drop down menu.
- Then click on “PPSS Scholarship Application Link” on the “Related Links Section” of the page to access the application portal.
- Click on “Register Here” to create a profile and commence the application process.
Note
- All requested documents must be uploaded to avoid disqualification.
- Applicants must fill in valid contact details (email and telephone number) as these will be used to communicate the outcome of application.
- Applicants will be disqualified for falsification of documents.
- Application will be disqualified for non-adherence to criteria for this scheme.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the selection test.
- Applicants are advised to provide valid contact details (email address and / or telephone numbers) which they must check regularly after the selection test, as these will be used to communicate the outcome of their application.
Be the first to comment