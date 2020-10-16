Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Npower Nigeria Begins Payment of Batch B July 2020 Stipend – The Federal Government, through its youths empowerment scheme (N-power) has commenced payment of the long awaited July stipend to Batch B beneficiaries – Check npower list here!

Financial Watch have confirmed that N-power beneficiaries started receiving credit alerts for the payment from 2nd October, 2020.

The stipend which the scheme volunteers have been clamoring for has now be paid. What we have not confirmed is whether it is Batch A or B that is receiving the stipend at the moment.

Recall that the Federal government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs exited Batch ‘A’ beneficiaries in July 2020. So, it is likely that only Batch B that is receiving the payment.

Also, Unpaid Npower Exited Beneficiaries to Submit Documents to NOA within 72hrs following a series of complaints by exited N-power beneficiaries who are yet to receive their stipends, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has sent out SMS to the affected N-power beneficiaries to submit the following documents within 72 hours.

Therefore, if you are among unpaid N-power beneficiaries, kindly forward your:

Bank Statement from January 2020 to date

Your NYSC Discharge Certificate

Other Relevant Documents to the National Orientation Agency(NOA) in your State.

Please note that affected N-power beneficiaries are expected to submit these documents within 72 hours.

Kindly ignore the SMS if you have been paid.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, She said: “As we renew our commitment to the service of humanity, I will like to seize this opportunity to once again state that we have successfully exited Batch A and B of the N-Power beneficiaries in June and July respectively and we are still working towards ensuring a transition plan that will further engage or absorb them into other programmes.

“We have also received over 5 million applications from proposed N-Power Batch C and we are currently in the process of selecting the qualified beneficiaries coming into the programme.

“I assure all the applicants and Nigerians that the selection process will be transparent.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that I have given approval for the payment of stipends for the exited beneficiaries of batches A and B up to the month of June 2020 including that of the independent monitors.”

According to Farouq, “Also, the final payment of stipend for Batch B is almost ready for transmission to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation for final checks and payment.”