Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

#EndSars: NHRC Constitutes 11-Man Panel to Halt Human Rights Violations – In line with the National Human Rights Commission’s mandate and in response to the nationwide agitations by some Nigerian youth groups under the auspices of End SARS, the NHRC has constituted an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) to look into allegations of human rights violations against the defunct SARS and other units of the force.

The Committee headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima will hear petitions, complaints and memoranda from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, and thereafter make recommendations to the federal government on how best to reform SARS and other units of the Police force.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu Esq. who made this known in Abuja Friday evening noted that the terms of reference of the Panel include, investigate all complaints of human rights violations against SARS and other units of the Police force, and make appropriate recommendations as per the damages and compensations to be paid to the victims of Police brutality.

Read also:

The panel is empowered as well to make recommendations to government on measures to be taken in respect of operatives of defunct SARS or officers of the Nigerian Police Force, if any, found in violation of human rights of citizens and propose remedial steps that may enhance the professional conduct of defunct SARS operatives, any succeeding unit and other members of the Nigerian Police Force and any other recommendations that may be considered appropriate.

Other members of the Panel are:

Member – Abdulrahaman Yakubu

Member – Yemi Ademolakun

Member – Chioma Chuka

Member – Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa

Member – Tijani Mohammed

Member – Dr. Uju Agomoh

Member – DIG Ibrahim Lamorde

Member – Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni

Member – Feyikemi Abudu

Member – John Aikpokpo Martins

Secretary of the Panel – Hilary Ogbonna

Ojukwu also disclosed that all petitions, complaints and memoranda must reach the Commission, which is the Secretariate of the Panel on or before 31 October, 2020.