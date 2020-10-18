Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) Recruitment portal 2020 – www.ncac.gov.ng – NCAC, National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment 2020, National Council of Arts and Culture are inviting applications from suitably qualified and experience Nigerians to fill their job vacancies 2020. See more information below – Apply here!

National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment 2020

National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment 2020 – In this article, you will get first-hand information on National Council of Arts and Culture 2020 recruitment application form, requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important update for free.

National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) 2020 has been anticipated in the country till date. We’ve receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2020 National Council of Arts and Culture application form. Many applicants have been asking us questions like;

How Can I Apply for National Council of Arts and Culture 2020?

Where can I obtain the 2020 National Council of Arts and Culture form?

Is the National Council of Arts and Culture 2020 Recruitment Form out?

When will National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment start?

I need National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment update, etc.

Is National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment Real for 2020 etc.

Rumors have been spread that the National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment Form 2020 is out; some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the National Council of Arts and Culture Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

The key purpose of the National Council of Arts and Culture recruitment is to create more jobs for Nigerian youths both graduates and undergraduates. By so doing, unemployment in Nigeria will be curbed and become story of the past.

About National Council of Arts and Culture

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) was established by Decree No. 3 of 1975 and amended by Decree No. 5 of 1987 (now Cap N25 Laws of the Federation 2004). It is a Federal Government organ charged, with the responsibility of coordination, development and promotion of the Living Arts and Culture of Nigeria at national and international fora.

Drawing from its Enabling Law, the Council’s mandate includes the following:

To plan and co-ordinate Cultural activities towards fostering the development of Literary, Visual and Performing Arts in Nigeria.

To coordinate national Cultural events amongst the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

To promote skills acquisition and youth empowerment through cultural industries.

To develop and promote the Arts and Crafts Industry through specialized Exhibitions and Expos.

To promote and develop the revival of Nigerian Arts and Culture through research and publications.

to render assistance to the States in the field of Arts and Culture;

to promote the development of music, traditional dancing, drama, indigenous games, opera, cinema, films, photography, folklore, oral tradition, literature and poetry, painting, sculpture, architecture and general arts, wood work, embroidery, weaving and other crafts.

To establish, for the purpose of carrying out its functions under this Act, a National Endowment Fund for the Arts.

to network with Arts Councils of other countries of the world and other relevant international agencies such as International Federation of Art Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA) and the World Crafts Council (WCC) etc.

To establish with the approval of the Hon. Minister, Cultural Centres, Theatres, Art Galleries and Craft Centres for the promotion of Arts and Culture.

Requirements

Applicants applying for the National Council of Arts and Culture recruitment must possess any of the following

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.) National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or

General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply

IMPORTANT! Currently, National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment Application Form is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

To be ascertain if the National Council of Arts and Culture Recruitment 2020 has officially started, reach out to the official website: https://www.ncac.gov.ng/ or visit this page frequently for more updates.

ATTENTION:

Candidates are to apply for one job position, Candidates who attempt to apply multiple times will have their application disqualified

Online application is free.

We cherish your opinion and we look forward to it. Hence, if you need us to feed you with more updated information at the right time about NCAC Recruitment 2020, kindly provide us your phone number and email Address in the comment box below.