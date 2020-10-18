National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Recruitment 2020 and How to Apply

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

About The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The National Open University was initially established on 22 July 1983 as springboard for open and distance learning in Nigeria. It was suspended by the government on 25 April 1984. However, its resuscitation was begun on 12 April 2001 by the former President of Nigeria, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo. At take-off of the university, pioneer student enrollment stood at 32,400

They are currently recruiting people in to various vacant positions.

About NOUN Recruitment 2020

NOUN Recruitment 2020 Requirements and Qualifications

NOUN Recruitment 2020 Qualifications

Candidates should be holders of PhD Degree from any recognized Universities with at least Ten (10) years teaching, research and administrative experience in a tertiary institution. Candidates must possess demonstrable competence to provide academic and research leadership. Candidates must also be specialists in core areas of departmental fields of study with evidence of many scholarly publications in both local and international reputable learned journals, plus registration with relevant professional bodies where applicable

NOUN Recruitment 2020 Requirements

Although NOUN encourages young post-doctoral and mid-career aspiring academics, only candidates with PhD degrees will be shortlisted for this position. Candidates who do not yet have PhD but are awaiting viva voce might be shortlisted on the presentation of a statement of completion of the dissertation from a recognized authority in their University. NOUN reserves the right to demand additional qualities from a potential member of the Community For the professorial cadre NOUN encourages and prefers young and outstanding ; mid-career academics who have not retired from any previous position or institution. However, such applicants must already have been occupying such positions of Associate Professor/Reader or Professor and will come to NOUN as Associate Professor/Reader or Professor. Such candidates must provide verifiable evidence of their being Associate Professor/Reader or Professor prior to applying for the NOUN position. NOUN will not appoint and appoint at the same time, and will place candidates at a salary scale appropriate to their qualifications and experience. NOUN will not entertain any petition for upgrade of salary or adjustment in rank. once a candidate has been appointed and acceptance letter submitted. All appointed staff are required to be physically and actively resident in the respective Departments either in Lagos, Kaduna or Abuja, NOUN does not have, and will not provide staff housing; Further, all applicants are expected to be fully computer literate and comprehensively familiar with internet and online technologies of instruction, particularly as pertains to Open and Distance Learning. In compliance with Federal Character Commission regulations, NOUN will consider employing applicants from the Six Geopolitical Zones. in Nigeria and reserves the night to ensure this balance in its short listing of potential employees.

How To Apply For NOUN Recruitment 2020-Application Guide

Qualified candidates should submit twenty (20) Word documents Processed copies of their applications and Curriculum Vitae stating the following:

Work experience from date and status of First Appointment State the Post desired and Department State Nationality State Marital Status Should give Permanent Home Address (with Telephone No.) Provide Names, Number and Ages of Children (if any) Provide Email and phone contacts Provide Date of birth, town and State of Origin, Geopolitical Zone Provide Current Postal Address Present employment, Status, Salary and Employer Conferences/Seminars and Workshops attended with dates, is also an additional advantage. List of publications in details i.e. Books, Journals, Contributions to Books, Papers presented at National/International Conferences, NOUN will not accept letters from editors indicating acceptance for as yet unpublished works. Extra-curricular activities and any other relevant information Name and Address of Spouse Name and Address of Next of Kin Institutions attended with dates Applicants Full names with Surname in Capitals or block Report from three referees should be sent to the Registrar. Two of the referees must be authorities in the candidate’s area of specialization. And must summit it before the interview date or else such candidate will not be called for interview by the organization..

The post applied for and Department are to be indicated at the top-left corner of the sealed envelope containing the application.

If you want to really make it during the recruitment exercise, there are things you should do in order not to lose it.

