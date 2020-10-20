10 reasons you should apply for Presidential Youth Empowerment scheme (P-Yes) now!

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The mainstream media is not talking about the Presidential Youth Empowerment scheme (P-Yes) like they are talking about the N-Power program, surprisingly the P-Yes scheme will create more jobs and business morethan the N-Power on the long run.

The P-YES scheme is designed as an incubation Programme whereby youth will be directly empowered with Seed Empowerment Tools (SET) with the aim of creating multiple layers of empowerment.

he scheme aims to create at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities through direct youth empowerment over a minimum period of two years.

The P-YES scheme covers the “Youth” defined in the Nigerian National youth policy (2009) as male and female individuals whose ages are between 18 and 40 years old.

This programme is powered by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and coordinated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

P-YES GOALS

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) has been conceived and designed to:

Fight and reduce unemployment among Nigerian youth by creating at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities.

Train and empower youth to have the capacity to empower at least on other youth within his/her immediate community.

Create wealth among the growing youth population.

Guarantee sustained income for the target group.

Fight the scourge of criminality and drug abuse among the youth by empowering them to be productively engaged.

Help achieve the financial inclusion strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Enhance production, productivity and value addition for new and existing urban and rural entrepreneurs across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria on a sustainable basis.

Consolidate and integrate youth development into the main stream of government policies, programmes and the national budget.

Build the capacity of the youth to enable them take charge of their own wellbeing and future by building their assets and realizing their potentials.

To integrate the youth into the Economic Diversification policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Contribute to GDP growth through the development of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Training

The youth will undergo training in multiple vocations such as agriculture, Information technology, fashion, catering, technology acquisition and many other stategic vocations

Empowerment

Successful trainees will be equipped with Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)s such as rice mills, poultry accessories, branded mobile kiosks, farm implements, mobile restaurants, tents, photography units etc.

P-YES Operation Framework

The scheme is to be administered under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and coordinated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)

Youth will undergo training and practical skills acquisition programmes in multiple vocations. The beneficiaries will be given Seed Empowerment Tools (SET), which they are expected to grow and further empower other members of their community.

P-YES Seed Incubation Programme

The P-YES Seed Incubation Programme (PSIP) is anchored on the principle of two for one. That is, each of the 774,000 beneficiaries is expected to reproduce at least one beneficiary over a period of 12 months after being empowered with a seed business tool.

Monitoring, Compliance and Evaluation

The executuon of the scheme will be monitored by an Impact Assessment, Compliance and Evaluation Monitoring Team. The team has a mandate to ensure that beneficiaries of the scheme operate within the guidelines of the scheme.

Beneficiary Management

The P-YES office has a beneficiary management team to undertake the following:

Monitor beneficiaries’ usage of empowerment tools.

Monitor the growth pattern of the business the beneficiary undertakes.

Ensure that the beneficiary understands and implements the scope of the scheme.

Ensure that the beneficiary mentors and establishes another person in the business he or she engages in over a period of twelve months from the date of benefiting from the scheme.

Expectations From Beneficiaries

At the end of the training the beneficiaries will be expected to:

Be productively skillful in chosen areas of vocation.

Ensure the sustenance of benefits derived from P-YES.

Mentor other members of their community.

Ensure all empowerment tools in their care are properly maintained and utilised.

Ensure knowledge transfer around their communities.

Beneficiary is expected to display the ability to drive his or her business profitably with clear capacity for growth.

Return on Investments (ROI) Model

The P-YES initiative has developed an ROI model that will be given to every selected beneficiary. The purpose of the ROI model is to help the beneficiaries keep track of their business to ensure profitability.

The tracker also serves as a tool for efficient monitoring and assessment by the P-YES monitoring team.

Reward Scheme

The programme also has put in place reward schemes for participants who have profitably operated their business over a period of one year.

Requirements for application

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population.

The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable.

In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment;

Applicant must be a Nigerian male or female between the ages of 18 and 40.

Applicant must have a means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).

Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for benefitting from the scheme.

Ability to communicate in Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language.

Provable upright character and a stable mind.

Applicant must provide a guarantor preferably a community or religious leader.

Ability to secure the endorsement of a local government official.

Beneficiary should posses the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor pairs within their communities.

Applicants Must Complete a guarantor’s form. Get Form here

Important Notice

Application For the presidential youth empowerment scheme are to be made via this portal and the resources. It is important to note that no registration fees will be required during the application / selection process. Please be aware of fraudulent entities who may try to prey on honest citizens.

How to apply

Applying for the programme is easy. Just start by giving us your phone number and follow the instructions provided

In the event you can not or you choose not to apply online, you can collect a registration form from any of our offices here