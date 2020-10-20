JUST IN: FG meets US, UK envoys, others over #EndSARS protests

October 20, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




JUST IN: FG meets US, UK envoys, others over #EndSARS protests – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently meeting with the members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Tafawa Balewa House headquarters of the ministry in Abuja, is expected to discuss the ongoing #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

Those attending the parley include the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, amongst others.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Wike bans #EndSARS protest in Rivers state

An invitation extended to journalists to cover the briefing was later withdrawn.

The nationwide protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, which about two weeks ago, have generated international interest and drawn attention to the issue rights violation by security operatives as well as the government’s lackadaisical attitude to the problem.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 945 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*