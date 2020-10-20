Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JUST IN: FG meets US, UK envoys, others over #EndSARS protests – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is currently meeting with the members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Tafawa Balewa House headquarters of the ministry in Abuja, is expected to discuss the ongoing #EndSARS protests rocking the country.

Those attending the parley include the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, amongst others.

READ ALSO:

An invitation extended to journalists to cover the briefing was later withdrawn.

The nationwide protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings, which about two weeks ago, have generated international interest and drawn attention to the issue rights violation by security operatives as well as the government’s lackadaisical attitude to the problem.