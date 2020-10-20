Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

What You need to Know about the P-Yes Guarantors Form – The guarantor must be a community or religious leader from your immediate community and must provide his/her identification numbers on National ID, PVC or international passport – Download P-YES Guarantors Form here.

The guarantors form must be signed and duly stamped by your guarantor. In the form, there is a space for your name (beneficiary) guarantors name and address then the attestation of your character by your guarantor.

Information provided on form will be physically verified. In any case some information are found to be false, you will be disqualified from participating in the P-yes programme.

To that end, you must be careful with the information you and your guarantor submitted in the course of registration for the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme.

How to Download the P-YES Guarantors Form Online?

To download the form, you need to use a pdf enabled device (computer or mobile phone) to download it to your phone before taking it to a computer center for printing.

Preferably, visit any cyber café to print a copy of the pyes guarantors form.

Whichever one you prefer, see the download link below.

Download P-YES Guarantors Form here.

Other things you need to know about pyes

Application for the presidential youth empowerment scheme is totally free. You will not be charged for the form collection or online registration.

Be sure to follow the application guidelines and check the requirements before applying for the p-yes programme.

p-yes.gov.ng portal is always open till the deadline of the registration which is yet to be announced.

Let us know via comment if you have any problem downloading the guarantors form. To keep updated with latest news on p-yes recruitment, bookmark this page.