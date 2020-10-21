Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UBEC federal teachers Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF List Download (All States) – Check UBEC FTS Shortlisted Candidate 2020 here. UBEC Shortlisted Candidates 2020 is Out: Universal Basic Education Commission Recruitment Shortlisted candidate names have been released. Follow the instructions and given steps provided on this page to see the full list of shortlisted candidates – View list here!

UBEC FTS Shortlisted Candidates: Federal Teachers Scheme Shortlisted Candidates 2020 is out: The Federal Teachers Full List of Shortlisted Candidates 2020 has been released online, See How to Check Federal Teachers Shortlisted Candidates 2020 for Pre-screening below.

Table of Contents

UBEC Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF List Download by All States

This article is only for those that applied for 2020/2021 Universal Basic Education Commission recruitment. We are glad to inform you that the list of shortlisted candidates is out. Keep reading below to see the latest updates and news on UBEC shortlisted candidates 2020.

Kindly note that the Universal Basic Education Commission shortlisted candidates contains the name of all successful candidates. In this, screening and interview will be conducted for all shortlisted candidates. Finally, candidates that passed the UBEC screening and interview will qualify for full-time employment.

FTS Shortlisted Candidates 2020



The Federal Teachers Scheme Programme, UBEC shortlisted candidates contains the name of all successful candidates. It is only the successful Shortlisted Candidate will be allowed to participate in the screening test that will be conducted on the 10th of October 2020.

The candidate that applied for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Federal Teachers Scheme recruitment are hereby informed that the Federal Teachers Scheme shortlisted candidate is now available online. Check Universal Basic Education Commission Shortlisted Candidates below.

How to Check UBEC Shortlisted Candidates

Presently, the UBEC Shortlisted Candidates list has been released online.

Applicants are to wait patiently for the list to be published on the official portal www.ubec.gov.ng

Note: If you can't find your name on this list, just BOOKMARK and SUBSCRIBE to this page for first-hand information on when the list will be out.

Also, note that the commission will send emails to all successful and shortlisted candidates. If you are not able to login to the UBEC portal, kindly check the email address you used during your registration. Then continue with the next step/stage of recruitment.

Congratulations to all candidates that will be shortlisted for Universal Basic Education Commission recruitment intake 2020. You have to prepare for your interview and screening. Good luck!

States for UBEC Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021

If you registered in any of the below states, rush and check your name above. Each of the states below has venues and centres where you can write screening exams. Know all the requirements for screening. Shortlisted candidates will see Universal Basic Education Commission salary structure and pay when they are employed.

See the list of all states for UBEC shortlisted candidates for this year’s recruitment below.

This article will be updated to give you the latest news and updates on Universal Basic Education Commission shortlisted candidates 2020/2021.