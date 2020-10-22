BREAKING: INEC postpones senatorial, Assembly bye elections

October 22, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




BREAKING: INEC postpones senatorial, Assembly bye elections – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the 15 senatorial and state bye-elections slated for October 31 in 11 states.

Though the commission did not state the reason for the postponement, it may not unconnected with the raging #ENDSARS protests across the nation.

In a terse statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said the decision was taken after meeting with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 948 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*