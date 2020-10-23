Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kwara state police command dismiss six for alleged misconduct – Kwara state police command Thursday said that in the last four months, it has dismissed six police officers for alleged misconduct.

The state police Commissioner Kayode Egbetokun said this in Ilorin, the state capital at a stakeholders meeting with leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), hotel owners association, Okada riders association, students’ union leaders, and human rights activists in the state.

Mr Egbetokun added that he approved the dismissal of another police officer on Wednesday this week also for alleged professional misconduct.

The police boss, who said that his command did not condone indiscipline among its officers, added that many police officers had been served various forms of punishment.

The commissioner said that, though, the SARS had been disbanded, added that the command recorded 15 armed robbery cases between May and October with arrest of 27 suspects and recovery of 15 AK-47 rifles.

He said that the state had not witnessed cases of police extra judicial killing, brutality and harassment, adding that cases of police extortion had reduced drastically.

Read also:

Egbetokun, who appealed to the stakeholders to talk with their members on the need to maintain existing peace and harmony in the state, said he was proud of peaceful conduct exhibited so far by the youth in the state during #EndSARS protest.

“Please, talk with your men not to copy what’s happening elsewhere in the country, particularly, as it concerned current spate of insecurity in many parts of the country. You can see that it is no longer#Endsars protest again with the level of destruction and looting going on in some places in the country. It looks like a new agenda by the criminal elements. They loot armoury to get gun in order to commit atrocities after this time. We should discourage that and be careful with kind of information we access on social media. Fake reports that can cause disunity and chaos are being circulated. We have to be careful,” he said.

Other speakers at the meeting called for open prosecution of erring officers and public announcement on dismissed ones.

Others also advised that desk officer for youth and students should be established in the police command for cordial relationship, as well as youth/police relations committee and regular stakeholders meeting.