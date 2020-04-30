Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Friday, October 23, 2020 – Rumors of Nnamdi Kanu’s reaction to nationwide protests, others top today’s Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, April 12, 2020 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Friday, October 23, 2020.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

1) I didn’t order destruction of Yoruba assets ― Nnamdi Kanu: LEADER of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has washed his hands off the allegation that he ordered for the destruction of properties belonging to the people of South-West geopolitical zone.

Kanu said that his statement was twisted by his enemies to suit their purposes, and urged his followers and the entire Igbo to guard against any destruction in the ongoing #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The IPOB leader spoke on Thursday during an emergency Zoom meeting titled: “#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda to make it one.”

He accused the agents of Federal Government of adulteration of parts of his recent broadcast to create the impression that he had turned the EndSARS protests against the Yoruba nation.

The Zoom meeting featured former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, some notable Yoruba elites, as well as members of Igbo, think thank group, Nzuko Umunna.

Kanu stated that those who caused division between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time were bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves in the present time.

He asked people to ignore any divisive statements credited to him, urging that to really situate what he said, one must listen to the full length of his broadcast.

2) End SARS: We’re prepared for war – Biafra group boasts: Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has warned security operatives in the country against applying the Lekki style of attack on protesters in the South-East, and South-South.

The group said it has made all necessary arrangement and is ready should the ongoing crisis in the country result to war.

National leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard, gave the warning in a statement to DAILY POST on Thursday.

He accused the Federal Government of “planting hoodlums among peaceful protesters and creating a pro-government protest in Abuja and Rivers State in order to escalate crisis and declare State of emergency”.

The BNYL also raised the alarm over the destruction of cars and workshops in Apo Mechanic area of Abuja by indigenes, insisting that the Tuesday attack affected mainly Igbo traders.

The group said mechanic village is dominated by the Igbo people with property worth millions.

3) Indigenous People of Biafra Demand Action Be Taken in Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, released a statement today regarding the ongoing kidnapping, harassment and extortion in Nigeria by a controversial police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“It is long overdue for leaders around the world to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its brutality and history of human rights abuses. The actions of SARS are illustrative of the systemic violent persecution that men, women and children throughout Nigeria face. While we appreciate the vocal support from the international community, this brutal regime must be stopped through action, not just words.”

For additional information please see the materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated against Biafrans in Nigeria that were sent to Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur for Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions at the United Nations. The information was provided for possible inclusion in a report on Nigeria, which is expected to be released later this year. Ms. Callamard visited Nigeria in 2019 to investigate reports of violence and injustice against innocent Nigerians.

4) End SARS: Forget Nigeria, let’s fight for Biafra – Asari Dokubo tells Niger Deltans – Former Niger Delta militant leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo has called on people of the region to shun the protests against police brutality and scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and focus on the reinvention of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Asari addressed people of Niger Delta participating in the nationwide protests, which he said is a waste of time.

According to the ex-warlord, there is nothing to restructure about Nigeria, insisting that it is a waste of time cooperating with the Yorubas in the #ENDSARS protests, adding that the only solution for Niger Deltans is to team together with the Ogonis and the Igbos and Efiks and reinvent Biafra.

He said this was because nobody can oppress the Ijaw man in Biafra.

Asari said that what the people need at the moment is political freedom and every other thing will come at the right time, “because you will control and hold your oil,” he said.

“Anything else is not going to work unless we stand up and fight for Biafra. Anybody talking about restructuring, Niger Delta republic or an Igbo Biafra is an enemy of our people because Biafra most surely come whether you like it or not.”

5) Capture Ikpeazu to face trial, Nnamdi Kanu tells IPOB members – The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has told his members to “capture” Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to face trial for the alleged role he played in the killing of #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

Kanu, in a statement that he personally signed, ordered that Ikpeazu must be apprehended anywhere he was sighted.

The statement read partly, “Okezie Ikpeazu is in Asaga village Ohafia. He is hiding in the house of his Chief of Staff, one Ukpai Agwu Ukpai.

“Our youths in Ohafia are hereby instructed to capture him alive to face trial for the numerous murders he committed including the death of protesters yesterday (Tuesday) in Aba. On no account must he be allowed to leave Ohafia alive. Its an order. “

He urged the #EndSARS protesters not to give up, adding “the oppressors will try every option including shooting to quell the protest, but nobody should be deterred.

“We call on every youth, man and woman to join the protests now. This is the time everybody should identify with this movement to rescue our collective future and destiny from suffocation.”

6) #EndSARS: Ohanaeze Ndigbo disowns Nnamdi Kanu on destruction of Yoruba assets – The Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has disassociated the Igbo from statements credited to the leader of Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on the destruction of Yoruba assets in Lagos.

In a statement issued by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo said that Ohanaeze was outraged by the vituperative and inciting outrage of the leader of IPOB on the #ENDSARS activities in Lagos and disassociated the body and Ndigbo completely from them.

7) End SARS: Enugu must not be touched – Nnamdi Kanu warns, hails youths in Lagos, Aba, others – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has issued a stern warning to State Governors, asking them to learn from what is going on in Lagos State.

Kanu suggested that the ongoing crisis in Lagos where properties worth billions of Naira have been destroyed was because of the Governor’s decision to impose a 24-hour curfew.

The IPOB leader also said that it was a huge mistake for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to have ordered the shooting of innocent protesters.

He, however, warned the youths to desist from creating problems in states where peaceful protest is still going on

He wrote on Facebook, “This is a clear warning to any governor that may be foolish enough to declare a 24-hour curfew in his state or daft enough to ask Nigerian soldiers and police to fire at unarmed youthful protesters.

8) #EndSARS:Protesters block Anambra Govt House as Nnamdi Kanu declares support – The situation caused serious traffic gridlock on the ever busy expressway with lots of cars and commuters stranded for hours.

After a successful #EndSARS protest in Onitsha, on Tuesday, protesters took the protest to Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Wednesday, where they blocked the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the government house Awka for more than 5 hours.

Wednesday’s was the third day of protest in Anambra and the second in the capital city of Awka since the protests began across the country last week.

The protesters began gathering around 10 a.m. in the city from various parts of the state.

It was gathered that a popular transport company in the state provided logistics support to the protesters by making its buses available to ferry protesters from Onitsha to join up with those in Awka.

The transport company, which was said to have also had run-ins with overbearing policemen in the state, also provided some refreshment to the protesters as a way of encouraging them.

The protesters marched round major roads in Awka on their way to the Government House.

At the Government House, they were told that the governor, Willie Obiano, had left for Onitsha, a development which angered the protesters.

9) End SARS, SWAT: Nnamdi Kanu mocks Nigerian Army for threatening protesters – Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday mocked the Nigerian Army for threatening Nigerians protesting against police brutality.

Kanu said the same Army that can’t subdue Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast was threatening to slaughter unarmed protesters.

In a tweet, the IPOB leader insisted that the solution to the current issue is the breakup of Nigeria.

“NEWS: ‘Nigeria Army threatens that it’s ready to deal decisively with #SARSMUSTEND protesters’ This is the Army that runs away from TERRORISTS. Now, it wants to show off by waxing to slaughter UNARMED protesters, just like it did in #PythonDance. Solution: #EndNigeriaNow!,” he tweeted.

Recall that the Nigerian Army had warned that it would protect Nigeria’s democracy if Nigeria would be defended at, “all cost.”

10) Lekki tollgate shooting: Nnamdi Kanu reacts, tells End SARS protesters what to do – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, called for the sustenance of the ongoing End SARS protest, despite the shooting on demonstrators.

Kanu urged the protesters not to give up because those in government would do everything possible to subdue them.

This is coming at a time when suspected soldiers shot at peaceful protesters in Lekki tollgate.

However, speaking through the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, Kanu said he’s working tirelessly to ensure to inform the world about the massacre in Nigeria.

A statement by Powerful reads: “As this struggle to free Nigerians from bondage and Fulani subjugation gets to its crucial stage, we the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, urge the #EndSARS protesters not to give up. As our leader predicted the oppressors will try every option including shooting at the protesters to quell the protest, but nobody should be deterred.

“We call on every youth, man and woman to join the protests now. This is the time everybody should identify with this movement to rescue our collective future and destiny from suffocation by the Fulani janjaweeds and jihadist cabal running Nigeria in the name of the dead Buhari. Every indigenous nationality must come out to support this movement pioneered by our brave youths. It will be dangerous if Nigerians allow this effort to die down.

“IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are working tirelessly to ensure that the whole world hears about this atrocity and take necessary action. These barbaric attacks on peaceful and unarmed citizens whose only crime is demanding an end to police brutality and bad governance won’t go unpunished.

“We, therefore, call on everybody never to allow themselves to be intimidated by Fulani terrorist soldiers because that is their strategy. The Fulani want to instill fear into the minds of Nigerians so as to intimidate everyone into subjugation and continue with their killing spree unchallenged. We won’t cave in. We must be willing to resist them for the sake of our children. If we fail to stand our ground now and defend ourselves against these vampires, our generations unborn may never be free from Fulani bondage.”